‘He Hit Her With Knowledge’: Fans Take It There After Former 49ers Tight End Vernon Davis Charged With Smacking Woman With Magazines Over Abortion Dispute

The trials and tribulations of current and former star athletes and the women in their lives continues as former NFL tight end Vernon Davis has been accused of attacking a woman with magazines and books during an argument concerning an abortion last year, according to TMZ Sports.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Former NFL TE Vernon Davis is being accused of attacking a woman with books and slapping her in the face during an argument over her getting an abortion, according to @TMZ



“In the complaint, the woman says the 41-year-old "was hitting me w/ magazines + books from… pic.twitter.com/1Dm2aBJmGc — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 29, 2026

A criminal complaint was filed on Jan. 8 stating the woman was at Davis’ home on May 31 when a disagreement broke out in his room over her pregnancy with the woman claiming that the former San Francisco 49ers tight end “was hitting me w/ magazines + books from under his TV.”

Allegedly Davis also offered her $10K to terminate the pregnancy, and the irate former player only stopped when she took out her phone to record his actions.

According to the victim, on June 7, the couple got into a heated exchange when she accused Davis of lying to her. She says when she sat on the couch the 6-foot-3, 230-pound man slapped her in the face and told her “not to question him.”

According to TMZ, a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest for assault and battery on Jan. 8. His court date is sometime in February.

Davis hasn’t commented, but is reportedly taking the allegations seriously.

Fans React To Vernon Davis Being Accused Of Assault Over Abortion

Clearly this was a case where Davis didn’t want to have the baby, and apparently there were also trust issues between the couple which is all too common. Now Davis must fight this in court and social media had some things to say.

“N*gg* hit her with knowledge smh,” said one fan trying to find the humor in a bad situation. “Vernon Davis is completely Justified,” said another. Some netizens felt the woman was lying. “What a load of crap. No way this guy has books in his house,” another fan said. “Rolled up a newspaper and hit her like she was Buck Bundy,” another classless joked. “Bitch reading is fundamental.” I can hear it now,” one fan added. “All she wants is an 18-year handout,” quipped another.

Vernon Davis Was Once Thrown Off The Field Mid-Game By Head Coach Mike Singletary

Vernon Davis began his NFL career in 2006, when the 49ers selected him in the first round (No. 6 overall) in the NFL Draft. He spent nearly a decade with the 49ers as a productive and at times, lethal offensive weapon, being named to Pro Bowl twice (2009, 2013) and an All-Pro Second Team in 2013

In November 2015, the 49ers traded Davis to the Denver Broncos and in limited duty he won a Super Bowl. Davis’ next stop was with Washington for a season and then he signed a three-year contract extension in 2017 and announced his retirement after the 2019 season.