‘Stop Manifesting Robert Griffin III On My Son’: Jayden Daniels’ Mother Regina Jackson Wants Fans To Stop Comparing His Injuries To Former No. 2 Pick

Not only did the Washington Commanders get humbled by the archrival Dallas Cowboys (44-22) on Sunday at Jerry’s World in Dallas, they lost their star quarterback in the process. 2024 No.2 pick and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels left the game in the third with an injured hamstring after being sacked.

For Daniels, his sophomore season has been a bit of an injury-riddled one with him missing weeks 3 and 4 (Falcons and Raiders) because of a knee sprain suffered in a week 2 loss to the Packers. The former Heisman Trophy-winning signal caller’s injury history this season has fans beginning to compare him to another former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback that was drafted No.2 by Washington and after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year his body failed him.

Daniels Mom Says Stop Comparing Son To RGIII

In 2012 Robert Griffin III, another dual-threat quarterback took the league by storm only to have his season end in a playoff loss to the Seahawks as he suffered a torn ACL in that game. For what it’s worth Griffin was never the same and became a bit of a journeyman after leaving Washington.

With Daniels injuries seemingly mounting this season, fans are starting to compare him to Griffin which is something his mom Regina Jackson wants to cease.

“I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son,” Jackson said in a post on X. “Words are powerful and that’s all that’s talked about.”

Jackson is also her son’s agent and doesn’t wanna give the media any public narratives to run with that could alter her son’s extremely promising career. While most of the comparisons to Griffin have been positive, Jackson is quelling the notion that her son is injury prone like Griffin who only started 27 games in his six years following the aforementioned major knee injury suffered in the playoff loss.

Daniels Playing Well Team Struggling

After going (12-5) and making a surprising run to the NFC Championship game (first since 1991) in Daniels rookie campaign, the Commanded have struggled (3-4) including Sunday’s blowout loss (44-22) to the hated Cowboys. It’s their second consecutive loss with games against the Chiefs, Seahawks and Lions on the horizon the next few weeks.

Despite the team’s struggles, Daniels has been solid passing for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception plus 211 rushing yards and a touchdown in five games this season.

For a team currently without its top three wideouts in Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown, not having Daniels for any amount of time could be disasterous. With an MRI scheduled for Monday, one can only hope he’s good to go in Kansas City next Monday night. Until fans get Daniels back on the field consistently, the whispers of RG3 will remain.