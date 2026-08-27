FBI: Real Estate Fake Scammed At Least 26 Women Out Of $1.3 Million By Pretending To Be San Francisco 49ers Player

A man is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday after the FBI accused him and an alleged co-conspirator of working together to scam at least 26 women out of $1.3 million.

Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, is alleged to have pretended to be a NFL wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers in order to trick women he met online into fraudulent investment opportunities.

Another man, 18-year-old Taylor Chan, is also charged after the FBI says he helped Love pull off the scheme by posing as his fake financial adviser.

Daejon Labrayae Love (pictured) is accused of scamming more than 20 women out of over $1 million by posing as a San Francisco 49ers player and real estate investor. (Photos: @2bcontinued_4/Instagram)

Love, who is also accused of posing as a real estate investor, and Chan are both charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

They were apprehended earlier this week at an airport in Boise, Idaho, where authorities say the pair was planning to meet new potential victims for their alleged fraud scheme.

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“According to court documents, beginning in February 2022, Love and Chan created fictitious investments to defraud numerous women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California,” the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement.

“Love met most of the women on the Internet through dating apps. Chan falsely posed as Love’s financial adviser to further gain their victims’ trust and demonstrate the validity of the investments. Love and Chan solicited money from the women through lies and misrepresentations. The scheme lasted until the day of Love and Chan’s arrests on August 24, 2026.”

In order to make Love look like a legitimate NFL player online, he posted multiple photos on an Instagram account of himself in 49ers apparel. That included images of himself with a replica 49ers helmet.

One of the Instagram accounts, which had over 9,000 followers at the time this was published, also featured pictures of Love using luxury cars and videos of himself conducting workouts you might see on the page of a real NFL player.

The online appearance apparently helped convince multiple women to send Love and Chan money or take out personal loans for false investments with the promise of a return. The pair is accused of using apps to create false financial statements and even using three-way FaceTime calls to convince women to invest.

Federal authorities say Love also used several aliases online when speaking to women, including Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love, and Jordan Love, the same name of the current Green Bay Packers starting quarterback.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Chinwuba and Chris Cardani for the District of Oregon are expected to prosecute the case against Love and Chan, and the FBI believes there are many more victims that have not yet been identified.