“He Should Be Banned For Life” | Fans Come For Dad Who Ran On Field To Trip Player Scoring On Son’s Team During Youth Football Game

A parent from an opposing team rushed onto the field and intentionally tripped a 9-year-old player during a youth football game in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

The event took place on Saturday, August 22, 2026, during a Brew City League U-10 game between the Case Eagles and the Milwaukee Colts at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

A 41-year-old man — who was a parent of a player on the Milwaukee Colts — became upset over an on-field play, ran onto the turf from the sideline, and tripped a 9-year-old Case Eagles player who was running with the football near a potential touchdown.

A spectator caught the incident on video, and the clip went viral online, sparking widespread outrage.

Furious Wisconsin parent cited for tripping football player, 9, who was running for touchdown https://t.co/dHxfDbbYQt pic.twitter.com/9uArzJhO5V — New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2026

Victim In Good Health

According to multiple reports, the young player was not seriously injured, quickly got back up, and continued with the game. The aftermath of the adult’s actions helped Mount Pleasant Police tracked down the 41-year-old parent after he left the field and pulled him over in a traffic stop. He admitted to the act and received a citation for disorderly conduct.

According to police and Case Eagles head coach Channing Schultz, the 9-year-old boy was not seriously injured, quickly got back up, and was ready to keep playing. The Milwaukee team banned the parent involved from future games

Man intentionally trips a youth football player as he was running into the end zone during a game in Racine, Wisconsin.



Game footage shows the 9-year-old rushing for a touchdown when the adult stuck out his leg.



The team was fined, and the parent was banned. pic.twitter.com/KiEENQJefM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2026

Coach Speaks On The Matter

Channing Schultz the coach of the player tripped, had this to say about the his player and the matter.

“I was filled with anger,” Schultz said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief.”

“The kids come first. Safety comes first,” Schultz said. “The way he kicked my little guy, his leg could have broke. Shin could have broke.”

“He was back up like nothing happened. So that just speaks to who he is.”

Fans Chime In

Social media didn’t waste any time giving their opinions on this matter and let’s just say they were all over the place.

“We got to do better as adults,” Schultz said. “We got to do better as parents, and we just got to do better as a whole youth, because that should never happen. We should feel safe at games.” Schultz said.

“He should be banned for life,” a fan said.

“Another example of the parents needing to grow up. Great example for your son, idiot,” another fan said.

“That’s a new level of unsportsmanlike conduct,” someone else said.

“He was playing youth football like his mortgage depended on it lol,” another fan joked.

“I would’ve body slammed him tf as a coach or a parent,” a person replied.

This is a direct reflection on the notion that parents are ruining youth sports with their actions.