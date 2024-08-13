“Want To Come Out and Pretend Like He Sick”: Tyreek Hill Says Noah Lyles Faked COVID In Bronze Medal Finish In 200m, Calling It “Horse Radish.” Now Reek Says He Can Smoke Lyles

Tyreek Hill is probably the fastest man in the NFL. His breakaway speed is legendary and has allowed him to become a very rich man. While his skills and speed are elite, Hill’s trash-talking and confidence is legendary.

In the past, the former world class sprinter, who can still move, has challenged everybody from the great Usain Bolt, whom Hill called “washed up” in 2022 to most recently, Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles, who is still the target of shots fired by NFL players and NBA players who won’t let his disparaging comments about the true meaning of “world champions” go.

Hill has also challenged NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf to a smoke show.

It doesn’t take much for any non-sprinter to feel froggy when the outspoken sprinter’s comments criticizing winners of American sports leagues for calling themselves “world champions” is mentioned.

Tyreek Hill Says Noah Lyles Faked COVID and He Can Beat Olympic 100m champ In A Race

In an interview with Kay Adams, Hill was asked for his response to Lyles. Not sure if Hill has been following the Olympics, so he might have been referencing Lyles’ bronze in the 200, where it was discovered he was allegedly running with COVID.

Hill wasn’t buying it.

“I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race).”



“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. … For him to do that and say we’re not world champions of our sport. Like, come on, bruh. Just speak on what you know about, and that’s the track,” Hill said.

Hill went as far as to say he can beat Noah Lyles in a race:

“I would beat Noah Lyles,” Hill said plainly two times over. “I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles,” he emphasized”. And guess what? When I beat him, I’mma put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business. Because I do mean business.”

Reek stays clowning because Lyles officially has the title of “fastest man in the word.” And if you asked Lyles, he would tell you that his world title trumps Hill’s fastest man in the NFL.

Hill’s critique of Lyles comes a few days after he gave Lyles props for winning the 100.

Reek was pulling no punches, even accusing Lyles of faking being sick as an excuse for coming up short in the 200.

“Then he want to come out and pretend like he sick,” Hill said. “I feel like that’s, like, horse radish.”

The Cheetah

Back in 2023, Reek appeared at a USA Track and Field event in Louisville and randomly won in the 60-meter dash. It was the USATF Masters Indoor Championships and Hill defeated four competitors by running 6.70 seconds to surpass runner-up Dainen Brass by a little over half a second.

Hill represented his track roots and wore a speed suit from his alma mater, Coffee High School in Georgia, where he was a star at track and field.

The event was formerly only for runners aged 35 and over, but it now was in Hill’s bracket (25–29) for athletes that finished college but want to continue competing. Although the competition was stiff, USATF Masters events are designed for athletes 25 years and older and for all ability levels.

Hill’s result was 0.36 seconds behind Christian Coleman’s world record in the event. The race was a reminder of Hill’s love for the track lines, as Hill won state titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and long jump in high school. He was also an All-American in the indoor 200 at Oklahoma State.

When Hill was a junior wide receiver at Oklahoma State in 2014, he was dismissed from the team, ending his track opportunities after he was arrested on a domestic violence complaint.

Tyreek Hill has wheels, but if you measure up the stats, Lyles’ time in Paris has Hill’s best 100 time beat by nearly half a second. Lyles even bested Hill’s wind-aided time of 9.98. On a football field, Hill is almost unstoppable, but against the fastest runners in history, he would get dusted. Don’t expect Hill to back down from his claims. He has learned how to stay in the public eye – for good or bad – and sell his brand to the highest bidder. His bravado and hyperbole is all part of the act.

Lyles is much the same in the way of swag and trash talking. If the two did decide to hook up for a pay-per-view race, it would sell tickets because both have huge personalities.