‘Because She’s Tall … As a Fetish Maybe’: Tyreek Hill’s Uncontrollable Appetite Might Cost Him $50K For Breaking OnlyFans Model Sophie Hall’s Leg



Tyreek Hill’s tall girl fetish has gotten him in some hot water, and recent developments in a lawsuit against the Miami Dolphins WR by plus-size OnlyFans model Sophie Hall have once again left fans scratching their heads.

It has been reported that Hill has admitted during recent testimony, to grabbing Sophie Hall’s breasts, and she has sued him for breaking her leg as well. OnlyFans model Sophie Hall is suing Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for breaking her leg during football drills at his mansion. (Photo: Instagram/Sophie Hall)

What kind of stuff is the diminutive but deadly fast wide receiver into?

Well, under oath Hill admits to cheating on his wife with Hall not because she’s good looking but because he has a fetish for tall, big-boned white women.

After seeing Hall, Hill, who has anywhere from seven to 10 kids, had $90 million reasons why he had to have her.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is being sued for battery, assault and negligence by a woman who claims he broke her leg when he charged at her with “crushing force” during a backyard football drill, per @DailyMail



Sophie Hall says that Tyreek Hill charged at her… pic.twitter.com/K86PJnB7wI — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 27, 2024

Onlyfans Model Sophie Hall Says Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Broke Her Leg After reportedly flirting with her prior to the football camp in which Hall’s son participated in June of 2023, Hall says Hill slipped her his phone number at the end of the camp. He then arranged for her to visit him at his mansion later that month to participate in drills with him. This is where things get dicey for Hill. Hall, who’s also a social media influencer, is claiming Hill injured her during lineman drills at his mansion. She also claims that Hill became “enraged” after being embarrassed by her during one of the drills in what’s being deemed a “friendly football lesson.” This story was corroborated by an unnamed source who allegedly previously dated Hall and who told The Shadow League: “apparently he got embarrassed cuz he got knocked down by her & then he went mad hard & broke her shit hahah”

This particular source, who describes Hall as an attention seeker and “clout chaser” trying to provide for her two kids “anyway she can,” also provided an exchange he had with Hall following an unsympathetic comment he made on social media after the news concerning Hill and her broken leg surfaced.



It was also verified by the source that he personally saw Hall in a wheelchair following the incident.

Hall Is Seeking $50K In Damages From Hill For Allegedly Breaking Her Leg During the time that they were getting to know each other and going over football drills, Hall says Hill fractured her leg causing her to need “surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implementation.” As a result she’s seeking $50K in damages. In a lawsuit filed in Broward County Court back in February of 2024, Hall alleges, “Mrs. Hall now brings this action to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the significant harm caused by his intentional and reckless misconduct.” It’s just one strange story after another with Hill who was under fire toward the end of the season for being critical of his teammates because they failed to make the playoffs and suggesting that his $30M per year salary wasn’t enough to quell his desire to be traded.

“That’s Not Leadership To Me, And I’ll Say It To Your Face” | Ryan Clark Blasts $90M WR Tyreek Hill’s Attitude Towards Disappointing Season Hill has an insatiable appetite for women and he clearly has no chill button when his libido gets going. With Hill, once again his curiosities got the best of him after watching “plenty” of the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Hall’s sex tapes before messaging her via Instagram in May 2023. Despite being married, Hill said he couldn’t resist “Like you know how the boys just be kicking it and like you be like, ‘Hey, bruh, I got the tall female in my phone,’” Hill said in his deposition. ‘And he like, ‘Let me see it.’ And it was almost like that, and then he showed me, and I was like, ‘Ooh, ooh,’ and I had to go get it.” Hill denied being especially attracted to Hall, 35, who sells “tall girl content, BBW, b/g, crushing, face-sitting, goddess worshipping” and “giantess vids” on her subscriber-only page. But he told her attorney, Michael Trunk, that he wanted to have sex with the statuesque blond mom “because she’s tall… as a fetish maybe.” DailyMail.com revealed last year that Hall was suing the NFL star for assault, battery and negligence stemming from injuries she suffered in 2023.