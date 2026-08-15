‘Me And Caitlin Will Be Modern Day Kobe And Shaq’: Former NBA Player Enes Kanter Freedom Says He Wants To Form Dynamic Duo With Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is still talking about his intent to play in the WNBA. Last week he and another former NBA player (Royce White) jokingly declared themselves for the WNBA draft.

This came on the heels of the WNBA facing intense scrutiny over its transgender athlete policies. While its collective bargaining agreement states only women are eligible, the lack of specific biological definitions has sparked significant public debate and political stunts. Because of that Kanter Freedom and White have decided to play in the league, and now Freedom believes he and Indiana Fever superstar would form a legendary duo.

Self-proclaimed WNBA draft prospect Enes Kanter Freedom says if he were on the same team as Caitlin Clark, they’d be the modern-day “Kobe & Shaq.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/HIhVO0Y3Lg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 15, 2026

Kanter Freedom And Clark A Duo For The Ages

During a recent interview with former Auburn and Tennessee head basketball coach Bruce Pearl on the MAGA think tank America First Policy Institute’s podcast, Kanter Freedom had plenty to say.

Pearl, who recently joined the AFPI, told Kanter, “Caitlin’s not passing you the ball.”

Kanter replied, “Listen, me and Caitlin will be modern Kobe and Shaq. I’m telling you.”

“That’s a good squad [Fever],” Pear said. “Do you think you can make that team?”

Kanter, continuing to entertain the farcical scenario, said, “I’m just thinking about this scenario, right? We’re going down a lane and Caitlin just throwing a lob. I cut the lob and I’m just dunking the ball. Then me and Caitlin bump chests… which I’m allowed to do now, because I’m a woman.”

Enes Kanter Freedom — a Turkish-American former NBA center who is now a political activist (he added Freedom to his given name in 2021) — said he plans to enter the 2027 WNBA draft because he “identifies” as a woman. pic.twitter.com/lDqzUgOcLk — AL.com (@aldotcom) August 13, 2026

Kanter Freedom Says It’s Bigger Than Seeking Attention

“What my campaign stands for is different than what any other player is doing,” he insisted. “I have said before, I’m not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any group or personal decisions.

“What I’m doing is bigger than getting clicks and attention. I don’t want this whole thing to turn into a laughing stock. I want people to take our message seriously.”

The message appears to be continuing to promote the right-wing talking point that men competing in women’s sports is an actual issue.

Freedom has also directed criticism toward WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, questioning the league’s approach to defining eligibility.

“It’s been around for 30 years. So think about how disrespectful that statement to all the players that have played in the league, in their history.”

Fans Chime In

“The irony here is that people would pay to see Enes and Catlin play together,” a observer said.

“Yes it would actually boost ratings increase profits and players could earn more. This is basically a win win,” someone replied.

“I would 100% watch the WNBA if this became a reality,” another fan said.

“The G-League should just merge with the WNBA at this point,” a troll quipped.

“He ain’t no Shaq…his career free throws made was way too high. Maybe playing in high heels and long fingernails will knock that down a bit,” someone spewed.

Clark Had Huge Night In Win Friday

Clark had a big night in Friday’s win 98-87 home win over the Dallas Wings. The dynamic lead guard scored 29 points and dished out 10 assists. Clark scored 16 of her 29 points during a dominant third quarter, securing her seventh game of at least 25 points and 10 assists this season.

She recorded her 20th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, extending her WNBA record.