‘She Isn’t Far From The Truth’: Fans Clash After DiJonai Carrington Says Her Ejection For Hard Foul On Sophie Cunningham Was A Result Of ‘White Privilege’

Saturday’s Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky game had plenty of subplots. During the first quarter of Saturday’s affair in the Windy City, sky guard DiJonai Carrington committed a very hard foul on Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. After the foul, Cunningham and Carrington were seen getting in each other’s faces and yelling, as referees had to separate them.

Subsequently, Carrington who’s been known to push the envelope a bit was ejected. The former Baylor Bears star who had a few run-ins with Fever star Caitlin Clark during Clark’s rookie season (2024) decided to tweet from the locker room. Known as a bit of an enforcer, Carrington tweeted the following about being tossed:

“White Privilege.”

DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/WRapu4lqHX — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

Cunningham Responds To Carrington

In the aftermath of the heated dust up and Carrington’s remarks, Cunningham had plenty to say in her postgame interview concerning the matter.

“Clearly, I think it was like unnecessary. I’ve never really spoken to her and have no beef with her, but I guess she has some pent up stuff. So get your s— off. That’s fine. I can take it. … Yeah, it’s intentional,” Cunningham said. “She has no reason to be doing any of that. So good way to get her kicked out. I don’t even know her. She wasn’t even on the team last year when all that was going on. But I do think when people play the Fever, we’re nationally televised, there’s a lot of eyes on us and people just want attention. And that’s her just trying to get attention,” she added.

DiJonai Carrington from the locker room after being ejected on a Flagrant 2 foul on Sophie Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/nOugnHVVrg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 8, 2026

Stephanie White Defends Former Player

Carrington played for Stephanie White during her time with the Connecticut Sun, and despite her almost taking out of one her current players, White somewhat defended Carrington.

“Yeah, I mean, look, it was a hard foul. I don’t think that DiJonai intentionally came out to get her across the neck like she did. But it did happen and I thought it was the right call,” White said. “But you know, one of the things about Nay is that she’s gonna play her butt off, man. She’s gonna compete. Nobody’s gonna go walking in for a layup. And so, I don’t oppose the hard foul. But I also don’t think that she intentionally went for the neck,” White added.

Fans Are All Over The Place About Carrington, Cunningham And White

“She isn’t far from the truth. She was going for the ball but unfortunately missed. May be a foul but not an ejection,”a fan said. “she made it look like she was going for the ball but literally hooked and pulled her arm around her head and locked it in,” another fan refuted. “Seriously? She was not going for the ball, that was purely intentional, then to cry white privilege, give me a break,” a person replied. “She might have been referring to Sophie’s #2 in WNBA jersey sales or her popularity skyrocketing after slamming Jacy Sheldon,” a fan commented.

Fans are also up in arms with White for defending Carrington… that includes Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith who posted this on X.

“Ok… The @IndianaFever need to let Stephanie White go. No solid coach would ever take the side of the opposing team’s player who committed a flagrant foul on one of your own players. Terrible coaching!”

Clark Picks Up Eighth Technically Foul But Has It Rescinded

Lost in the Carrington versus Cunningham controversy was Fever star Clark picking up her eighth technical foul of the season. That immediately mandates a one-game suspension, but the Fever quickly appealed, and the technical was rescinded, allowing Clark to play in the next game.