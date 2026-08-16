‘Nobody’s Coming To Watch A Protest Movement’: Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma Says WNBA Is Letting League Get “Hijacked” By Nonsense

UConn Huskies women’s basketball head coach and 12-time NCAA champion Geno Auriemma took his turn to speak on the ongoing debate in the WNBA. The debate of transgender athletes possibly joining the WNBA to compete against biological women has overtaken the league, and in the aforementioned Auriemma’s opinion that just shouldn’t be.

In an interview with CNBC earlier this week the always outspoken Auriemma had some advice for WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and its players. Auriemma told Engelbert to be careful to not let the league become “hijacked.” He also mentioned that “nobody’s watching” the league to “watch another protest movement.”

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma says the trans controversy with the WNBA has been overblown by people seeking personal gain: "Why are we making a big issue over an issue that doesn't exist?" https://t.co/mN2beoVNVP — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 14, 2026

Auriemma Didn’t Stop There

The legendary sideline stalker had plenty more to say, and we all know when someone of Auriemma’s stature speaks, folks listen.

“The unfortunate thing … is people have hijacked it, and it’s become whatever station you watch, whatever point of view you want to take, you’re going to have an opinion on what’s going on in the WNBA,” Auriemma said.

“Isn’t that great? Well, not if you’re not talking about the game itself. Not if you’re not talking about the brilliance of the individual players, the teams that are playing incredible basketball. If you’re not talking about that, then no, the kind of attention that is being thrown at the WNBA, no, that’s not the kind of attention that you want for women’s sports,” he added.

UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma says WNBA should shift focus away from transgender debate https://t.co/IcXM4Dacxr — CNBC (@CNBC) August 13, 2026

Auriemma’s Comments Piggyback Fever Star’s Comments

Last month Indiana Fever Star Sophie Cunningham said in ESPN feature story “young girls…shouldn’t have to go against “biological men” in sports.

Her espousal of this long-running right-wing talking point and wedge issue became a distraction that has grown legs and won’t go away.

Fans Chime In

“It’s a soap opera. People love that,” a fan said.

“It’s fascinating watching a professional sports league self-destruct in real time,” another fan said.

“Nobody is going to be talking about it once Football resumes,” a person replied.

“Yup. If they keep going in this direction, the only reason they’ll be watched or gawked at will to see the drama of the clown sideshow,” another fan commented.

“They will come watch.. but for the wrong reasons. Once the angry movement is over, the fans will quit going,” a person quipped.

“He’s absolutely 100% correct. I don’t need this drama,” a fan spewed.

League Meets To Discuss Transgender Issue

Last week a WNBA task force of team presidents and general managers met in New York on Wednesday and discussed transgender athletes. Although reports are the meeting went well, they did not arrive at any eligibility rules, according to a statement sent to ESPN by a league spokesperson.