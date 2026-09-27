‘NFL Acting Like the WNBA’: Sophie Cunningham Calls Out NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Fining 49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk Over Perceived Beer Celebration 

As the Indiana Fever prepare to open the WNBA playoffs against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, guard Sophie Cunningham is targeting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Cunningham defended 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk following his $14,926 fine over an alleged “beer-chugging” celebration, commenting online that the NFL was “acting like the WNBA.” Cunningham, who has drawn multiple WNBA fines herself for criticizing league officiating, used the moment to mock both leagues’ strict disciplinary policies.

Juszczyk Defends Himself

Shortly after receiving notice of the league’s penalty, Juszczyk, affectionately known to 49ers fans as “Juice,” pushed back against the NFL’s interpretation while speaking to reporters at his locker.

“Man, I feel like there’s already been so much put out there,” Juszczyk said. “I don’t know how else to say it. I wasn’t drinking beer in my celebration.”

“I think you guys all know my nickname is ‘Juice.’ I have juice [inscribed] on my pads, and the stadium yells, ‘Juice’ when I catch the ball.”

“When I celebrate, I celebrate by drinking juice and it’s been that way for years. That’s the other side of it, is I don’t even drink beer,” Juszczyk said. “I may be drinking like five times a year and always in the offseason, and it’s usually with [teammate] George [Kittle] because he peer pressures.”

Why Is Cunningham So Vested?

Cunningham’s interest in Juszczyk’s off-field drama likely stems from her relationship with his wife, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk. Cunningham has previously shown her support for Kristin’s fashion and merchandise collaborations with sports leagues.

In August 2025, Cunningham showcased a custom Indiana Fever corset and layered shirt designed by Kristin Juszczyk during a pregame tunnel walk. Speaking on her “Show Me Something” podcast, the Fever guard expressed pride in debuting Kristin’s Off Season apparel line as it expanded into the WNBA.

Kristin frequently hypes up Cunningham’s looks and social media posts, commenting on her platforms and cheering on her modeling and athletic career highlights, including Cunningham’s 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to share their varying opinions on the matter, with many taking to social media to weigh in.

“The NFL has somehow made imaginary beer more expensive than stadium beer,” a fan said.

“I’m just going to go out on a limb here…

“For a guy whose nickname is Juice, could it not be ‘reasonably construed’ that he is drinking … stay with me here … juice?” another fan said.

“And this fine is sponsored by bud,” a fan replied.

“NFL is mad he didn’t pay $15 for that beer,” someone else commented.

“It’s only poor taste if he was chugging Bud Lite,” a fan mentioned.

“The NFL pushes gambling and alcohol consumption. What hypocrisy?,” another quipped.