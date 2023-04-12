Football Trainer and Owner of Speed Edge Sports With History Of Offensive Behavior Goes On A Racist Instagram Tirade Calling Atlanta A N****r Town Where His White Friends Should Hunt Black People

A former high school football coach and trainer from Warner Robins, Georgia, is under fire after videos of his racist rant goes viral. Mark Taylor is the owner of Speed Edge Sports football training program and is known for helping athletes get to the next level, especially Black athletes. It is also reported that he has a biracial grandchild.

Mark Taylor on the sidelines of a UGA football game in 2017. (Photo: Taylor’s personal Instagram account)

His Instagram states that he played football at Georgia from 1984-86, has helped over 200 athletes sign college football scholarships, 24 of his former athletes made it to the NFL, and he assists with VIP recruiting trips. He has connections with some of the best college football coaches in the country.

Taylor has been linked to having a good relationship with Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart, Jeremy Pruitt, Nick Saban, and just about every other head coach in the SEC or ACC. The athletes he has trained includes Browns’ Nick Chubb, Saints’ Marquez Callaway, Sony Michel, and Mecole Hardeman.

Mark Taylor Makes It Clear He Hates Black People In Multiple Videos

In one of his three videos posted, Taylor appeared to driving in downtown Atlanta and going on a rant about how he hasn’t seen a white person.

“I ain’t seen a white person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is Black. Every car beside them is Black. They can have Atlanta,” said Taylor. “Atlanta done gone down.”

A Warner Robins coach by the name of Mark Taylor known for training black athletes is under fire after making very racist remarks in a recent video. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/UJabxVbMub — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 11, 2023

In another video, Taylor showed off a 2021 Bulldogs championship jacket in his hotel room, then proceeded to turn the camera toward himself and acted like he was on the phone with room service.

“Room service, I need y‘all n**** to bring me some chicken wings and two hoes, a redbone and a white girl,” said Taylor.

In his last video, he pointed his camera at a Black lady in another car and suggested that she should be hanged from a tree because she cut him off in traffic.

“Ro, look at this n***er trying to pull out right in front of me right here. Do you see that tree right there? Ro will hang you from that tree,” he said.

He also mentioned “Atlanta is nothing but a n****r town” and suggested his friends should come to go hunting for Black people.

Taylor has yet to respond to the videos, but a Warner Robins resident by the name of Malcolm Walker took to Instagram to confirm Taylor has been racist.

“You still on that racists s*** and finally got caught. If we didn’t know you were racists back then we definitely know now,” said Walker on his Twitter video he posted.

Taylor reportedly rented space from Central Fellowship Christian Academy in Macon. The educational institution’s board issued this statement:

“We are chocked by the recent videos from Mark Taylor that have circulated on social media. We give no room for racism. That relationship has been ended effectively immediately.”

While he still owns his business and maybe some clients, Taylor can no longer run his establishment out of the academy. Securing another home for his training business won’t be easy, under the circumstances.

Mark Taylor Has History Of Violent, Offensive Behavior

According to reports, this isn’t Taylor’s first racist or offensive rodeo.

Taylor is a former Northside Middle School teacher and coach, and in 2007, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of influencing a witness.

He was accused that same year of stalking and harassing his ex-fiancée, who was also a teacher and spent time in prison.

Houston County Schools fired Taylor from his teaching and coaching jobs in 2007, and he was banished from the county.

‘There’s a Difference’ | Stephen A. Smith Reaffirms Donald Trump’s Once Tight Grip On Black Culture, Saying Trump ‘Changed’ After Being Elected – The Shadow League

Many Haven’t Learned from the Convictions of Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Some Parents Are Still Paying Consultants–Up to $750,000–to Get Kids Into Ivy League Schools (finurah.com)

‘Apes Are Now Governing Us’: Woman Pleads Guilty to Hurling Racist Remarks at Colombia’s First Black Vice President, Faces 3 Years In Prison (atlantablackstar.com)