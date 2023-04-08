Bronny James Let His College Decision Slip At Nike Hoop Summit — Almost

The question basketball fans have been dying to know was almost answered on yesterday. Bronny James and his family have kept things tight when it comes to his decision on where he will play college basketball.

Bronny James during the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. (Photo: Getty Images)

He interviewed with reporters after the Nike Hoop Summit practice with Team USA and answered an onslaught of questions about his college recruiting. James is a month removed from playing his last high school basketball game and still hasn’t made a choice about his future. Fans hoped he would have made a decision and announced it at the McDonald’s All-American Game last week but he didn’t.

C’mon, Bronny

Oregon commit Jackson Shelstead and USC commit Isaiah Collier both have been making their recruiting pitches to James for the last two weeks. All three players have spent a lot of time with each other due to them playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game together and at the Nike Hoop Summit playing with Team USA.

“It’s fun times,” he said. “It’s good to know that they want me there with them, but at the end of the day, it’s my decision, and I gotta make the right one for me.”

Another reporter then asked him, “Do you know when you are going to make that decision?”

James was only able to utter the words “um” before his publicist intervened to stop him from answering the question. He seem like he was ready to give an answer.

“I think we can move on to questions about U.S. Basketball and the Hoop Summit,” she said.

Bronny James spoke to reporters for the first time ever tonight after Nike Hoop Summit practices 🏀



James talked about following in his father’s footsteps and his college hoops decision: “At the end of the day it’s my decision. I need to make the right one for me.” 👀



More ➡️… pic.twitter.com/3cVbi4omqE — SBLive Sports (@SBLiveSports) April 6, 2023

James is ranked 33rd in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 sports. He is likely leaning more towards taking the traditional route and attend college, but Lavar Ball offered a bit of advice to the James’ family.

King Of Basketball Dads On King James Jr.

“It’s better over here. Why? Because you playing against grown men and you getting paid,” Ball said in a recent interview. “If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t want to play no chemistry. I don’t want to practice no Spanish.”

It was reported back in January that he narrowed down his college choices to Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. He has been in Portland, Oregon, all week for the Nike Hoop Summit and had only positive things to say about the city. It should be noted that Portland is two hours away from Eugene, the city he would be in if he were to commit to Oregon.

“You know it’s always nice to be here and it’s a nice city. I like the weather out here. It’s gloomy and rain type weather but it’s nice to be here with all the guys and experience this with Team USA,” answered James.

Basketball fans will have to wait until May before we get an official decision on James’ future.

