‘I Wondered If She Wanted To Be There’: Stephen A. Smith Says ESPN Bosses Wanted Molly Gone, He Was Powerless To Help

It’s no secret that Stephen A. Smith has plenty of pull at ESPN. The face of the network has never been afraid to speak his mind or push the proverbial envelope. Smith, has been the centerpiece of “First Take” since 2012 and he’s seen a fair share on-air talent come and go on the show.

From Skip Bayless to Max Kellerman to Molly Qerim, each time Smith just moves on like nothing ever happened. While Smith was quick to tell everyone he played a role in Kellerman leaving the show, and Bayless just not having his contract renewed with ESPN, Smith hasn’t commented much on Qerim’s departure last September until now.

Cam newton asking Stephen a smith about molly qerim leaving espn and does still talk to her today pic.twitter.com/0y3TPNSKo4 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) May 1, 2026

Smith Talks Qerim’s Surprising Departure With Cam Newton

During a recent appearance on the “Funky Friday” podcast hosted by former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton, Smith finally opened up on Qerim’s abrupt departure from the network.

Newton asked Smith if he’s still in communication with Qerim to which Smith responded like this …

“Rarely. We’ve spoken once or twice, but we still got a lot of love for each other.”

He was adamant that he had nothing to do with Qerim’s departure.

“I was not behind that,” Smith said. “I had nothing to do with that. I love Molly. Molly is a really good friend. She was on a show with me for 10 years. We were No. 1, and she had a lot to do with that.”

“There were times I wondered if she wanted to be there or not,” Smith said. “’Cause she had a lot going on. It just got to a point where she was just at odds with what she wanted to do compared to what [the bosses] wanted her to do. I’m not at liberty to get into details, I’m not going to do that. … But I will tell you that I miss her.”

Stephen A. Smith gets emotional while talking about Molly Qerim's departure from First Take and ESPN



pic.twitter.com/EKuidOvcHZ — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) September 16, 2025

“She confided in me a lot. Our friendship only grew. I miss her. I miss her a lot,” Smith said, before adding that he wasn’t taking a shot at Qerim’s replacement, Shae Cornette. “That’s no shade at Shae. I’m not even talking about work because Shae is legit; Shae is the real deal. But I’m getting to know Shae, where I’ve known Molly for over 11 years. I’m glad that she’s doing her thing with Zuffa Boxing; there’s a lot more that she can do.”

Smith Takes Responsibility For Network Removing Kellerman

Smith didn’t hesitate to mention that he definitely played a vital role in Kellerman leaving the show in 2021 following a five-year run that began in 2016.

“I would take full responsibility for that,” he said. “It was totally my fault, and the reason it was my fault is because I didn’t like working with him. It’s just that damn simple. I didn’t like it. I thought the show was stale. I thought that we had flatlined when it came to the public at large.”

What’s Next For Stephen A. Smith

For years now Smith has dabbled in other ventures as he’s looked to expand his empire beyond sports and into media production and politics. He is launching Straight Shooter Media with Kevin Frazier, boosting his presence on YouTube and SiriusXM, and actively considering a potential 2028 presidential run, having noted he is “moving closer” to exploring a bid.

Key career developments for Smith include the following …. expansion of influence, media mogul status, political ambitions and HBCU advocacy.

Although Smith recently signed a huge five-year, $100 million extension with the network, that hasn’t stopped him from having his plate full with other business and career ventures.