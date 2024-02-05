“She’s Dead To Us This Week” | Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Won’t Let San Francisco 49ers Be Buried By NFL’s “Traylor” Takeover

Women took over the hip-hop world in 2023, and it seems they are prepared to rule the NFL media landscape to start 2024. At least before media week gets into full swing.

It’s not a stretch to say that the coverage Taylor Swift is receiving is definitely moving the needle more than the actual game and storylines surrounding the game.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Puts Taylor Swift Fandom On Hold

San Francisco 49ers mom Lisa McCaffrey went on her son’s fiancée’s Olivia Culpo’s podcast, “Your Mom,” as San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey will be facing Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LVIII next weekend.

She let the world know she was boycotting Swift during Super Bowl week in a clear show of support for her son.



As Swift prepares for her Grammy show tonight, overseas tour this week and then subsequent travel to arrive in Las Vegas by kickoff, comfortably seated in her suite next to Donna Kelce, McCaffrey used her connections to get her voice heard.

McCaffrey said what plenty of 49ers fans were thinking.

“I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days,” she said.

“I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs,” she added on the show.

“If she pops up on the radio station … nope. She’s dead to us this week.”

Suite Prices Super Bowl 2024 Between $1.4 Million and $2.5 Million

Culpo, a model, actor, and 2012 Miss Universe winner, dates 49ers MVP Christian McCaffrey. She recently surprised Lisa McCaffrey by buying her future mother-in-law a Super Bowl suite to view the game.

According to Suite Experience Group, suite prices for Super Bowl 2024 will average between $1,400,000 and $2,500,000. The big game will have various suite options, including Traditional Suites, Owners Club Suites and Premium Loges.

Traylor Madness Overshadowing 49ers Stars

McCaffrey may not be getting the press that a candidate for best player on the field at Super Bowl 58 should be getting, but his mom is willing to make a huge sacrifice by not listening to Taylor Swift this week.

The Traylor madness that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the pop star with over 280 million followers on Instagram has started is a story line that not even the great Patrick Mahomes, who is trying to win his third Super Bowl, can outshine.

There hasn’t been too much tough talking between the two sides, but Super Bowl week is just starting so expect the media mill to heat up with more football-specific coverage. That doesn’t mean players from both teams won’t be asked an unbearable amount of questions relating to Taylor Swift.

No matter how hard Lisa McCaffrey fights for her son, the chatter will not outshine this Taylor Swift matrix that the NFL gladly dove right into the middle of.

Conspiracy Theorists Can Enjoy A Fair Super Bowl LVIII

The 49ers may be invisible to the average sports fan at this moment, but the machine doesn’t control the outcome of the game, regardless of what some conspiracy theorists spew on social media. The fix definitely is not in for Kansas City. Once Swift makes her appearance at Allegiant Stadium, the money hits the account for all of the corporate machines who stand to benefit from Taylor’s reported $331 million cash-infusion her presence brought the K.C. Chiefs franchise this season.

It wouldn’t be surprising if reports of some sort of delay in Swift’s travel emerged. That would allow social media sleuths to start tracking her commercial flight if she doesn’t take the jet. A delay would create an entirely new narrative for the 100 million viewers, relating to Swift’s arriving at the game by kickoff.

Swift’s travel time frame was the topic of conversation on social media platforms in past weeks. The Japanese embassy to the United States had to assure fans that Swift can make it in time to support Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s attendance at the Super Bowl is now a matter of international policy.

More drama for the non-football fans and Swifties who will be tuned in and could not care less how many yards Isiah Pacheco runs for in the first quarter.

Speaking of jets, Swift, who has a net worth of $1 billion, has more than one private jet, including a Dassault Falcon 900 that can sits at least 12 people and fly at up to 590 mph.

A flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas takes 11 or 12 hours, she has to cross nine time zones to accomplish her mission.

But once the game begins, the 49ers have their opportunity to steal center stage and deliver a convincing win that shatters all narratives and conspiracy theories

To true football fans, the game will be great even without Swift, who is nominated for six Grammys at Sunday’s show on CBS and attempting to make music history by winning her fourth album of the year Grammy.

Legends Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon have also each won album of the year three times. Sinatra was the first to win back-to-back years, and Wonder won all three of his awards in four years.

All of the hype has got to be making the 49ers players seethe. Head coach Kyle Shanahan probably loves it, because it takes the pressure and spotlight off his team.



So, for now, they’ll let McCaffrey’s mom do the talking. That seems to be the way social media beef functions these days.