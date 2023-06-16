“Pat Who?” | Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Takes Apparent Dig At Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Cleans It Up

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most confident teams in the NFL, and they should be. In the past two seasons with 2020 No. 1 overall pick and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at the helm, the Bengals have made a Super Bowl appearance, and were literally one play away from making it back-to-back appearances in the ultimate game.

That included a 3-0 record against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who final broke through and beat the Burrow-led Bengals in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

That 3-0 record until the January championship loss had fans and even some of Burrow’s teammates saying Burrow is the best quarterback in the league.

Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, took it a step further when asked about it in a recent interview.

Upon hearing Burrow say Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the gold standard, Chase didn’t agree, saying “Pat who?”

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase was asked if Patrick Mahomes was the best QB in the league.



"Pat who?"



(🎥 @bobbystroupe)pic.twitter.com/VFbNiEcNRa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 14, 2023

It’s obvious that Chase loves his QB, but to disregard a two-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time MVP by acting as if he doesn’t know who he is is 100 percent cap.

Burrow Didn’t Agree With The Troublemaking Chase

We’re all for supporting your guy, and that’s what Chase did, but his own QB knows Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. While speaking to the media earlier this week, Burrow spoke highly of Mahomes.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now, it’s Pat Mahomes,” Burrow told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday. “Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

Burrow is speaking about what Mahomes was able to accomplish in the 2022 season despite losing the dynamic Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022.

Burrow says Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL right now:



(via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/EdE4WbAkcq — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) June 13, 2023

“Mr Ketchup On Errthang,” aka Mahomes, passed for nearly 6,000 yards and 48 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions over the regular season and playoffs by the time the final horn sounded on Super Bowl LVII in February. But it was the way Mahomes played the position that impressed even more, as he became more patient and less of a live wire under center. The play further solidified his hold on being the top QB in the league.

Bengals Seen As One Of Teams That Could Dethrone Mahomes And Chiefs

Heading into the 2023 season, Cincy has the fifth-best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. They trail only the the aforementioned Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, whom the Bengals manhandled 27-10 in snowy Buffalo to advance to the AFC title game last season.