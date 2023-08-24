“In Football You Don’t Do Anything All By Yourself” | Michael Irvin Visits Coach Prime And The Colorado Buffaloes, Shares A Message

Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, aka “The Playmaker,” was in Boulder, Colorado, on Wednesday visiting his former teammate Deion Sanders and Sanders’ University of Colorado football team.

The former All-Pro WR provided wisdom and inspiration for the Buffaloes as they get ready to begin their season next weekend. Irvin is also getting ready for his new gig, a member of the rotating cast of talking heads on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

The Playmaker As Motivator

Irvin was seen at practice on the field and in huddles talking to the players and gathered them around for some motivation. After highlighting great individual performers like LeBron James, Aaron Judge and Tiger Woods and how they can elevate a team in James and Judge’s cases, because of individual brilliance. Football, according to Irvin, doesn’t work that way.

“In football you don’t do anything all by yourself. It’s always. It’s always about the man next to you. It’s always about the man that’s with me. Can you look to the left and the right every day. I’m not talking about game day,” Irvin said. “I’m talking every day. I made the promise. One man to the other. ‘I will get my job done today.’ That’s how you win football games. One man to the other. ‘I will get my job done today.'”

NFL LEGEND MICHAEL IRVIN visits Coach Prime & The Colorado Buffshttps://t.co/7yNnMfcU4B pic.twitter.com/noV5X5fAqo — The Darius Sanders (@KingDarius_NS) August 23, 2023

American football is billed as the ultimate team sport. Eleven as one is the rallying cry. Irvin’s not wrong. For any team, in any sport to have success, everyone has to do their job. How well that job has to be done varies by sport, position, etc. But nobody, except individual sport athletes, wins on their own. And if you want to get technical, neither do they.

Having Irvin on the field was a highlight for those that remember who he is. You have to keep in mind most of these athletes were born post 2000. Irvin stopped playing in 1999. These kids know him as that loud dude that screams on TV in funny suits.

Speaking of…

Irvin Will Be Back On The Air

Irvin agreed to a deal on Monday to join the rotating cast of FS1’s “Undisputed.” He joins Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson and Lil Wayne as rotating guests opposite host Skip Bayless.

The show is undergoing this new format as Bayless’ former co-host Shannon Sharpe asked to be let out of his contract.

Irvin has been suspended from the NFL Network for the past six months, stemming from an alleged incident with a female employee at a Marriott Hotel in Arizona during Super Bowl week.

Irvin has denied any contact with the employee beyond shaking her hand and has filed $100 million defamation suit against Marriott. No charges have been filed against Irvin.