Michael Irvin Is Still Seeking Super Bowl LVII Settlement And Adds A Fourth Claim That Could Push Past $100 Million

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is doubling down on his lawsuit from the issues faced from the accusations lobbed against him during Super Bowl LVII week. A hotel employee accused the Dallas Cowboys legend of unwanted advances in the Phoenix Marriott Hotel. The claims cost him his analyst job during the last Super Bowl. ESPN has upheld its suspension of Irvin as well.

However, now he is doubling down on his lawsuit.

Irvin might increase the amount he wants after initially seeking $100 million based on new developments. He has now made a fourth claim for relief.

Intentional

“Defendants’ actions were intentional, aggravated, and committed with an evil mind and intent to cause injury or in reckless and/or deliberate disregard of an unjustifiably substantial risk of significant harm to Mr. Irvin,” the amended claim reportedly reads. “Mr. Irvin is entitled to an award of punitive damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants and deter them and others similarly situated from engaging in like conduct in the future.”

In the original complaint, Irvin said he believed the defendant intended to harm his reputation, directly affecting his analyst career. Irvin’s legal team has also indicated they have evidence to support Irvin’s claims.

“Defendants improperly took direct measures to scar Mr. Irvin’s reputation, which had a direct and detrimental effect on his livelihood, business relationships, and prospective engagements and caused him humiliation and emotional distress,” the complaint continued. “Defendants accomplished this result through unfair and wrongful means.”

You might be right bro…. But I was in a dark place from dealing with all that stuff since Super Bowl I had to get away. Thanks bro https://t.co/z6SS5KqOAv — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) April 9, 2023

The Playmaker’s Play

Irvin’s conviction to vindicate himself has not waned, and he stated his quest for truth in a way that only Michael Irvin can.