‘Fooled Us All’: Dave Portnoy Fires Pat Beverley From Barstool Sports, But Who Needs Who Here? 

It seems as if Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy is leaning into his status as the most powerful man in sports-related podcasting. The big boss has removed former NBA player Patrick Beverley from his weekly podcast he co-hosts with fellow ex-NBA star Jason ‘White Chocolate’ Williams and Adam Ferrone, who was Beverley’s partner in his previous podcasts

According to Portnoy, the company has decided to part ways with Pat until he settles his family, personal and legal issues. Beverley was arrested last week for assaulting his younger sister, who he reportedly found in the house with an 18-year-old boy. And although he is out on bail, Portnoy has made the decision to take Bev off his media appearances after first supporting him.

“No matter how bad it is, that’s his life. And he’s gotta figure this out. It’s horrible. He is taking forced time away from Barstool. And we’ll see if it turns out somehow not true, like we’ll let the facts play out, certainly with what is hanging there, we can’t have him be part of what we’re doing right now. And we gotta see how it settles, but this is horrible, how it reads, and if there’s any truth to it, he won’t be back at Barstool,” said Portnoy.

Portnoy Shaken By Ugly Details In “Probable Cause Affidavit”

Portnoy reportedly has an issue with the probable cause affidavit filed by Beverley’s younger sister following the former NBA defensive wizard’s arrest on November 14. The document states that Pat Bev is accused of choking his sister off the ground for 30 seconds, tossing her onto a couch and punching her in the eye while also making threats on her life.

Before the gruesome details of the report emerged, Beverley tried to get ahead of the situation by justifying his arrest with claims that he was acting as a concerned older brother who found his underage sister alone in her room with an 18-year-old male.

While Portnoy understands, he says the affidavit is damning.

“There’s no reason on my end to move unusually quickly here. It’s like a very serious issue. Before the police report came out, we still were doing the pod, and we had his version of the events. Police report comes out, brutal. Call him, ‘Hey, just saw this police report. We can’t be working with you right now. Figure out your life, and we’ll regroup when there’s a resolution on whatever the f–k this is,'” he said. Pat Beverley’s Lawyer Says Sister Is Not Telling Entire Truth

Beverley’s lawyer says that the police report is misleading and that his sister made her statement under duress and therefore, the truth was somehow lost in the translation. There might even be some vindictive motives in his sister’s report to the police, especially following such an emotionally-heated domestic situation.

The layer reportedly told TMZ, “Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night… I have every expectation that when all the facts are in, Patrick will be cleared of these charges.”

Beverley is scheduled to appear in court for his first hearing on December 15th and is facing up to 10 years in jail.

Fans Went From Defending Pat Beverley To Condemning Him

“Pat Bev tried to make it look like he was the hero, that man was the villain,” said one fan on social media who previously defended Beverley when the former NBA player gave his version prior to the police report coming out.

Pat Bev tried to make it look like he was the hero, that man was the villain. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 18, 2025

“Fooled us all thinking he beat up the dude that’s seeing his sis, but turns out he beat up his underage sis. Cancel that man forever,” another fan said. “His sister is 15 & the boy is 17, mind you. Those are two minors w/ regular teenage hormones & he threatened to k**l her,” posted one outraged woman. Some fans questioned why the mother called Beverley in the first place if she knew he would handle the situation in such a violent manner.

“Why the mother called him knowing how her son is smh now they are about to start digging into his business for real. If you can do your sister like that, I can only imagine a stranger. He can pack that lil podcast right the hell up he’s cooked,” one netizen on X quipped.

Beverley has been a part of the Barstool Sports family since he started “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” in 2022. His “Hoopin and Hollerin podcast ” started in October with former Sacramento Kings guard, White Chocolate as the third co-host. The new show has been a hit with fans as it has amassed 290K subscribers in less than a month.

It airs every Tuesday, but it did not have an episode this week. Beverley has some major issues he’s facing right now, but moving on from Barstool isn’t one of them.

Dave Portnoy Fired Patrick Beverely: So What? Bev Doesn’t Need Barstool Permission To Have A Podcast

Yes, everyone has a new opinion now about Pat Bev. The only question I would have is why he needs Dave Portnoy to have a podcast. And for people to believe that Beverley can’t re-start the podcast he had before Portnoy gave him a bag, let’s be serious. It doesn’t take much for an NBA player worth approximately $82M to set up a studio and get a few techs behind the camera and in the editing room. Like every teenager on earth can do that now.

Building a fanbase isn’t as easy as starting a show with your own built-in Barstool fanbase, but if anyone can do it, especially a former NBA athlete. NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is still going strong independently with his “Nightcap” and “Club Shay Shay” podcasts after his career-threatening lawsuit by a 20-year-old OnlyFans model.

His fanbase is still solid. Portnoy can fire Beverley from his platform, but that can’t stop the former NBA player from doing his own thing. Portnoy is separating himself from this drama, now that it is clear that Beverley attacked his sister and not the boy who she was allegedly with at the house. But being the businessman he is, Portnoy also left the door open to a reconciliation. Either way, Dave Portnoy can throw all the money around he wants and wave all the Caitlin Clark jersey’s he chooses, but he doesn’t stop anybody’s hustle when it comes to expressing sports and the culture of the game. He pays these guys so his platform can have respectability. Beverley needs to move on to another platform regardless of the outcome.