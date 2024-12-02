‘Bringing An Iranian Into Israel Is Crazy Work’: Patrick Beverley Could Leave Tel Aviv Because ‘Complicated’ Bond With Jewish Community Is Stressing Iranian Model Fiancée Mandana Bolourchi

NBA veteran and notorious defensive antagonist Patrick Beverley left the NBA and signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League back in July, announcing his surprising departure from the NBA on social media, after scratching and scraping out 12 seasons, earing $82,027,846.

With his NBA prospects drying up and his relationship with Iranian fashion model, entrepreneur, social media star, and content creator Mandana Bolourchi, heating up, Beverley miscalculated his decision to play for a team in Israel, with the current and ever-present political tensions between Palestine and Israel.

Former NBA player Pat Beverley says playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League is causing stress for his fiancé Mandana Bolourchi, her family and his basketball family. (Photo: Patrick Beverley/Instagram)

Political Tensions Continue Between Palestine and Israel

On Dec. 1 in New York’s Central Park there was a demonstration for Hamas to release the remaining hostages in Gaza. Hamas release a video of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander from New Jersey, apparently under interrogation and with him looking very distressed while reportedly urging President-elect Donald Trump to strike a deal that can free the hostages.

Social media also gives us a good bit of information about the genocide Israel is inflicting on the families and children of Palestine.

According to a post on Facebook by NBA Reports Daily, it’s being reported that the political climate has Beverley considering leaving Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Said Beverley: “I’m in Tel Aviv, Israel, right now. Since I’ve been there, it’s been absolutely phenomenal the way I’m treated, the freedom I get, playing basketball, the way the Jewish Community has accepted me, and the way my team embraced me,” Beverley remarked. “I’m almost like a spokesperson for Israeli sports. But a lot of people don’t understand that I have a fiancée who’s from Iran. Me being here is causing a lot of added stress from both families.”

Why Did Former NBA Player Pat Bev Go Play In Israel?

Beverley, 36, was weighing whether to sign a veteran minimum NBA contract or take a deal overseas. It wasn’t beyond the realm of possibility as he began his pro basketball career playing in Greece and Russia prior to breaking in as a defensive specialist.

Beverley was with Philly in the 2023-24 season before being traded to Milwaukee at the deadline in February. Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 41.7% shooting (33.7% from 3) in 73 games last season. He also started all six of the Bucks’ playoff games before they lost in the first round to the Indiana Pacers.

Some have suggested that Beverley decided to take some time off from the NBA because if he ever does return, he faces a four-game suspension for throwing a basketball at Pacers fans multiple times in Game 6 of the playoffs. Beverley was a journeyman who played for five franchises since the start of the 2021-22 season as a hired gun and has not signed a multiyear deal since 2019.

Social Media Goes In On Report That Patrick Beverley’s Role As Spokesperson Playing In Israeli Is Stressing His Iranian Girlfriend

Social media blamed Beverley for trying to burn the candle at both ends during such a contentious time between the two regions. He should have known that the fact that he’s playing for an Israeli team means he is representing that country as a high-profile athlete, and he admitted that he was a spokesperson for all of Israeli sports.

“I ain’t gonna say she hit me with an ultimatum, but I got some decisions to make,” Beverley added. “When I say a lot of pressure, I mean a lot of pressure from both of our families. My kids, mum, her side. It’s just very, very complicated.”

It’s odd that he was unable to foresee that his fiancée being from Iran might be problematic for some. Well, they say love is blind and he wanted to keep the bag coming in so he did what he thought was best for his basketball career.

There was some support for what Beverley, who signed a two-year contract, is contemplating.

“I completely understand!” said one Facebook user. “Do what’s right for you and your family.” “So come back to the NBA,” said one fan. “The Knicks or Nets could ALWAYS utilize your talents. For real!

He might have had good intentions when he decided to play in Israel, but apparently, Beverley’s double allegiance is causing problems.

“Before you make a decision Mr. Beverly,” said one fan, reminding Beverley of the strict dress codes and laws for women in Iran, “I suggest you take your girlfriend dressed like that to Iran and then make your decision (if she’s able to come back with you from there…)” “Bringing an Iranian into Israel is crazy work,” said one Facebook user named Daniel Grant. “Good thing it was a two-year contract…doesn’t matter how rich you are, you can’t afford to be so oblivious to the realities of war and to the crimes that Israel is committing,” said one Pro-Palestine commenter.

Other fans went overboard and suggested that Beverley has witnessed war crimes.

“Bro probably seen all the genocide,” said one social media user.

Who Is Patrick Beverley’s Iranian Model Fiancé Mandana Bolourchi?: Fans Accuse Her Of Dating Former NBA Player For Money

Beverly’s fiancée has also appeared on the Netflix show, “Buying Beverly Hills.” Bolourchi seems to be a woman of many talents as she’s also diversified her portfolio and is making imprints in the world of interior design. Hailing from Tehran, Iran, Bolourchi allegedly comes from a royal family. The 30-year-old, per online accounts, has a personal estimated net worth of $5 million. With her wealthy family’s exact net worth listed as unreported, it would appear to some fans that she was with Beverley for the money.

Patrick Beverley says there is a 50-50 chance that he could terminate his contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League out of respect for his Iranian fiancé’ Malanda Bolourchi and her family, who reportedly want him to leave. (Photo: Getty Images)

“He buying that (cat) , that’s facts,” said one fan, accusing Beverley of buying his fiancée’s love. “She dipping when the money go bro,” added another. “She only with bro cus the money,” insisted another. “Yeah that woman is definitely wanting to get married and instantly divorced. Y’all two don’t make sense together,” said one confused fan.

Patrick Beverley’s Future Wife Mandana Bolourchi Is Social Media Star and High Fashion Model

Mandana Bolourchi is very active on social media. Her Instagram account is called @the.mandana, and has over 655,000 followers.

She is famous for her collaborations with elite high-end brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Prada, Dior, Hermes and Harper’s Bazaar, while also running her own company in Dubai.

Mandana Bolourchi is the daughter of Mitra Bolourchi and her father’s name is not known. Mandana Bolourchi’s throwback family photos highlight her luxurious lifestyle in her native, Tehran, Iran.

How Long Have Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi Been An Item?

Beverley and Bolourchi started dating in 2021.

After briefly living the life of a single baller, Beverley started getting social media interest when pictures surfaced of him and Bolourchi getting cozy.

It sparked great controversy on social media and the couple hasn’t looked back since. Beverley reportedly has four kids, Adlaia, Everett and Elijah among them, but none yet with the model, who has two children from her previous marriage.

With tensions still boiling and war just across Israel’s border, Beverley has some tough decisions to make about whether or not it’s worth it playing in Israel.

“I’m 50-50 [if I’ll stay here]. This ain’t about the money. I’m rich as f–k. She’s richer than me. It’s not about money. It’s about who I want to make happy,” Beverley continued.