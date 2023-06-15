Patrick Beverley Obviously Didn’t Watch The NBA Finals | Ranks Karl-Anthony Towns Ahead Of Nikola Jokic As The Best Center In The NBA

The Denver Nuggets’ playoff run to win the NBA title this year clearly meant nothing to Patrick Beverley, or he is on picking up where he left off last season when he took shots at Chris Paul. The three-time NBA All-Defensive selection recently made a shocking revelation about who he think is currently the best center in the league.

(Left) Patrick Beverley during a Chicago Bulls game. (Right) Karl-Anthony Towns during a Minnesota Timberwolves game. (Photos: Getty Images)

Beverley, like many current athletes, has started his own podcast titled the “Pat Bev Pod” with co-host Rone. The two had Karl-Anthony Towns on as a guest, and they discussed who is currently the best center in the NBA. Of course, Towns picked himself, but Beverley also choose the Timberwolves big man. The news was a shock, because on Monday night the world saw Nikola Jokic win his first NBA title while leading the entire playoffs in points, rebounds and assists.

Pat Bev Is On Something

Co-host Rone asked Towns about who he thought was the best shooting big man of all-time.

“Yes, yes. You don’t gotta finish the rest of the question. What’s the next one?” Towns replied.

Then, the conversation shifted to who was the best big man in the NBA.

“’You played with KAT, you played against Embiid, and you played against Joker. ‘Who you think the best big man is?'” Beverley described being asked. “And I go, ‘Y’all not gon’ like my answer.’ And they go, ‘No, no, for real, Pat, we are talking basketball talk, not, like, Patrick Beverley talk.’ I’m all right, like, cool, KAT.”

He continued by saying he thought Towns was the most skilled of the three players.

“My man when it comes to like offensively gifted players, I say, man … it’s two people, bro. It’s K.A.T. and it’s James Harden, and I think I got K.A.T. [No. 1],” Beverley said.

Pat has KAT as the best 5 man in the league and the most skilled!



EP 35 ft. KAT OUT NOW https://t.co/PalQ6dsLIv pic.twitter.com/WWLuxixitd — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) June 14, 2023

Towns doubled down on his greatness claim later on in the podcast episode.

“When my time is up and I retire….There’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game,” he said.

What About the Playoffs?

Jokic’s historic run was well documented throughout the playoffs. He was the first player in NBA history to lead the entire playoffs in points (600), rebounds (290), and assists (190). He was the first player with a 30 point, 20 rebound, and 10 assist game in the NBA Finals. His 10 triple-doubles set an NBA playoff record as well.

Last but not least, Jokic is the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win Finals MVP.

Beverley and Towns played together during the 2021-22 NBA season, and that would explain his bias for his former teammate.

Towns averaged 18.2 points per game and 10.2 assists per game in their first round series against the Nuggets. Before the Timberwolves could blink, they found themselves in a 3-0 deficit and on the brink of being swept. They managed to win one game in the series, but it wasn’t a competitive matchup. So Beverley might want to rewatch the tape because Towns shouldn’t be mentioned in the same breath as Jokic.