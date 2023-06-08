Jemele Hill Takes Flopping Shot at Nikola Jokic During Game 3 of NBA Finals | Is This Her Way Of Easing Back To Sports In Light Of Her Current Spotify Situation?

The Nuggets took back control of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night with a 109-94 road wn over the Miami Heat. They now have a 2-1 lead in the series and NBA fans have conceded that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is currently the best big man in the NBA. He had 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in last night’s win. It was his 10th triple-double of the postseason.

Nikola Jokic during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Jemele Hill at the Los Angeles Festival of Books. (Photos: Getty Images)

Despite his absurd numbers, Jemele Hill still doesn’t like the way he draws fouls on his opponents.

Hill took a shot a Jokic for flopping so much during games to bait referees into giving him foul calls. The former ESPN personality hadn’t covered sports since she left ESPN in October 2018 after a series of tweets directed at former President Donald Trump that called him a “white supremacist.”

Now it seems she may be setting the stage to come back into sports journalism as her future with Spotify gets murky.

Flopping Allegations

Hill posted a GIF of a modeling falling down and compared it Jokic flopping.

Jokic when somebody grazes him. pic.twitter.com/iOwk3kgaJ5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2023

Hill forgot to mention that Jokic only attempted eight free throws and only averages 7.2 attempts per game through the playoffs. His attempts per game is slightly above his regular season average, which was only six per game.

Jokic does sometimes get a little carried away with this on-court antics like snatching the ball away and shoving Suns owner Mat Ishbia, or shoving Markieff Morris to the floor from behind.

Either way, Hill started a great conversation on social media. The “Jokic Hive” as she called them, came for her about the comment. Of course, she had responses for all of them, which is why she should really consider coming back to the sports world. Her sports commentary creates controversy on social media and receive great reactions from social media users.

I comment about the NBA sparingly. Does #JokicHive always take themselves so seriously or is this just #NBATwitter? My goodness. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2023

Come Back Home

It was reported by Bloomberg on Friday that Hill’s “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast is leaving Spotify and looking for a new home. She quickly disputed those rumors on social media.

People: A lot of what’s been reported just isn’t true. My podcast hasn’t been cancelled. I never asked Spotify for $100M. This shit is truly comical.



Next week’s guest is: Sabrina Elba.



In the coming weeks: Blair Underwood, Kasi Lemmons, JR Smith, Kenny Latimore and more.… https://t.co/L9v4Ce61xS — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 3, 2023

The report came four years after Spotify gave Joe Rogan a deal worth $200 million in 2019 for his podcast. Hill responded by saying she wanted to see a Black podcaster get that type of money.

“What I would like to see is for them to hand $100 million to somebody who is Black.,” Hill told The New York Times in 2019.

Sources close to The Shadow League also said she never asked for $100 million and the company failed to fulfill the promises they made to her during the 2020 George Floyd climate. Hill actually had to pay a significant amount of her own money to make the situation work.

For now, Hill is saying she and Spotify will continue to work together, but only time will tell. She should know that her voice will always have a place in the sports world.