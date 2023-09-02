“Westbrick … How?” Patrick Beverley Wants You To Know Russell Westbrook Was The Heartbeat Of The Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook has endured the fan-generated moniker of “Westbrick” during his two-season stint as a guard on the Los Angeles Lakers. Former teammate Pat Beverley is speaking out about what he considers an unfair nickname and treatment of Westbrook, who he feels was an integral part of that Lakers team.

“I thought it was bad for Russ,” Beverley said on “Gil’s Arena” podcast with Gilbert Arenas. “He was the heartbeat of the team. We not even talking [about how] he broke the record for triple-doubles off the bench [in] half a season.” “No one’s even talking about it. It’s the craziest thing in the world. The man has broke every f**king record … He shot 41, 40 percent from three [and] people call him ‘Westbrick.’ How? How?”

When Enemies Become Friends

Ironically, Beverley and Westbrook have been at odds for years. Their feud began in 2013 when Westbrook, then an Oklahoma City Thunder phenom, tore his meniscus after colliding with Beverley on the Houston Rockets.

Fast-forward to the 2021-2022 season, Beverley and Westbrook were at odds when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. During a 124-104 Lakers loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota in 2022, Westbrook air-balled a three-point, sparking a Karl-Anthony Towns dumbfounded look and Beverley trolling Westbrook.

In return, during the postgame press conference, Westbrook disrespected both Beverley and Towns by saying, “I don’t think they were talking to me. … They haven’t done nothing in this league for me to pay attention.”

Now Beverley, with his new position as a guard on the Philadelphia 76ers and Westbrook on the Los Angeles Clippers, wants it known that he respects Westbrook and the world should too.

My Name Is My Name

“In this world you get out what you put in,” Beverley continued. “If he didn’t have his triple-double Russ phase, they wouldn’t critique him as much.”

Earlier this year, Westbrook agreed on a new two-year, $7.8 million deal to stay with the L.A. Clippers. The nine-time All-Star and former MVP was a triple-double king during his time on the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he almost normalized the feat. Last season, Westbrook shot 35.6 percent from distance, which is a respectable performance by any standard.

From Skip Bayless, who terrorized Westbrook with the slanderous name, to his kids even hearing it, Russell Westbrook deserves respect, and Pat Beverley is here to demand it.