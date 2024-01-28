For $23,000 You Can Rent Pat Beverley’s Southern California Digs While He Plants PR People In The Media

Pat Beverley is executing his post-playing career planning in ways that only the outspoken Philadelphia 76er can. First, he is leveraging his luxury Southern California home as a rental to the tune of $23,000 a month. In April 2021, Beverley purchased the home for $3.78 million while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. He later played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-2023 season.

Located in Encino, California, the enchanting apartment was built in 2020 and is 5,264 square feet with five bedrooms and some tricked-out amenities. The home boasts high vaulted ceilings and a bright and open floor plan with custom tile and woodwork; it also has marble floors. Surround sound speakers are equipped throughout the home, and the property boasts a family theater. It also has a pool with an adjacent guest house and a spa.

Beverley has been a consistent voice in the analyst space both on broadcasts like ESPN’s “First Take” and on his own show, “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.” Recently, he has been accused of sending fake “journalist” plants to ask setup questions during postgame press conferences.

On Jan. 19, the Sixers defeated the Orlando Magic 124-109. During the postgame presser, a “reporter” asked Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. about Beverley posting minutes after the game on social media, “Belt 2 A$$ Tour. Thanks Orlando way to show up.”

Carter answered.

“I mean to be quite honest with you, no one’s really worried about Patrick Beverley,” he said. “A five-point game? What did you do? I don’t understand how you’re affecting the game. But that’s what he does. He’s trying to get us to buy into his online antics. He’s just doing a lot right now.”

Hey. It was a plant for sure. I was in the press conference room when that happened and after the press conference I went in front of the sixers locker room to see the players walk out. As I’m waiting I see pat Bev and the “reporter” who asked that question greet each other — Dilan Bosch (@DilanBosch) January 25, 2024

Immediately, Beverley rebutted Carter on his podcast, saying he has a “loser mentality.” He then went into his stats and reminded Carter that he lost regardless of his 25 points.

The odd social media question during the press conference and the immediate podcast follow-up felt like a setup for media members. Then local Orlando sports reporters went further, saying they had never seen the person who asked the question. Orlando sports reporter Dilan Bosch floated the theory that Beverley planted them there to help create content.

Pat Beverley is steadily creating controversy and simultaneously letting you live like an NBA player for $23,000 a month.