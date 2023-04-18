Russell Westbrook Approaches Suns Fan Sitting With Young Child And Says ‘Watch Your Mouth’ After Being Called ‘Westbrick’ | Justified Or KIM?

Los Angeles Clippers’ guard Russell Westbrook got face to face with a Phoenix Suns fan on Sunday at the Footrpint Center in Phoenix.

The fan called Westbrook “Westbrick” a derogatory spin on his name popularized by FS1’s Skip Bayless. Westbrook has spoken before about his issue with the name.

Last June Westbrook tweeted “watch your mouth” to Bayless about the name. That came months after Westbrook’s wife, Nina, called out Bayless.

Westbrook And Family Have Been Clear About The “Westbrick” Insult Skip Bayless Warned Again By Russell Westbrook And Wife To Watch His Mouth As “Westbrick” Slander Season Resumes “You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name,” Nina Westbrook tweeted.

“You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook.

“I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize.”

According to Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes, the NBA is looking into the incident between Westbrook and the fan.

This is the ugly reality of a lot of player-fan interaction these days and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Fans Know When They’ve Crossed The Line

Fans know when they’ve crossed the line and a player is well within their right to challenge them.

If a fan wants to call a player “trash” or a “bum” or whatever during the course of a game while supporting their team, that comes with the territory when you’re on the road.

Westbrook has been in the league for 15 seasons, he understands this. The “Westbrick” nickname is a disrespectful but the fan didn’t come at Westbrook’s family, say anything racist, etc. Could the fan have shown more class, decorum and humanity? Obviously. But Westbrook didn’t need to get in his face and try and combat him. He could’ve walked away or dissed him while he walked away.

On the court Westbrook and the Clippers stole Game 1, 115-110. Offensively, Westbrook was not very good. He was 3-19 from the field. But his defense was very good at times and his energy and activity specifically on the boards was a catalyst in the win.