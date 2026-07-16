‘You Can’t Knee Me In The Leg, Knock Me Over’: Fans Say ‘Targeting’ Of Caitlin Clark Continues As She Blasts Refs For Quad Contusion That Led To Poor Shooting Night

The Caitlin Clark saga continues, with her fans losing their minds over the fact that she doesn’t get every call she wants. When she doesn’t get those calls, she throws tantrums and it becomes a huge deal online. Clark is a passionate player, however, when things don’t go her way, she seems to lean into the narrative that she’s targeted while the referees are letting it happen.

Caitlin Clark Shoots 4-14, 1-8 From 3 Then Blasts Refs For Not Calling Foul

The Fever lost 88-75 to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, and Clark’s shooting woes have continued. With no answer for her inconsistent stroke, Clark lashed out at the refs, blaming them for not calling a foul when she feels she clearly was hit. Which of course set her fans into a frenzy to justify her scoring just 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting and a dismal 1 of 8 shooting from her bread and butter – the three-point line.

In her July 15 postgame presser, Clark complained about the refereeing and one specific play in the second quarter between her and Kia Stokes.

“Kneed in the quad. That hurts. The ref can’t miss that. And then I have to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game. It’s ridiculous. Can’t miss calls like that. You can’t knee me in the leg, knock me over,” Clark said.

So just to review, Caitlin



– Lied about getting “kneed.” Didn’t get touched, or at best, it was the smallest of contact or graze.



– Screamed at and berated the ref like she got shot.



– Dramatized her traumatic experience in the post game.



Karen hoops pic.twitter.com/A9DVb8mmmQ https://t.co/f2HHLNqsXY — Cloud (@maestroxv_) July 16, 2026

Indiana Fever Fans Riding With Clark Until The Wheels Fall Off

When she doesn’t get her way on the court, Clark’s fans are there to back her up and find someone to blame for her shortcomings.

“I genuinely believe the WNBA has failed Caitlin Clark. It is an absolute disgrace. The player who brought millions of new eyes to the league has been met with resistance at every turn. At some point, ‘coincidence’ stops being convincing. It is time to boycott the WNBA,” MLB writer Dan Clark captioned above a video of CC being called for a questionable foul against the Atlanta Dream.

I genuinely believe the WNBA has failed Caitlin Clark.



It is an absolute disgrace.



The player who brought millions of new eyes to the league has been met with resistance at every turn.



At some point, "coincidence" stops being convincing.



It is time to boycott the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/RghjE4o3qV — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 16, 2026

Clark fans, no matter what their profession or purpose, continue to drive home this narrative that the league doesn’t want her to succeed or “be the face of the WNBA.”

Clark flat-out played poorly on Wednesday night, but after the game she didn’t want to talk about the horrid shooting. She preferred to lean into the victim narrative, before giving the Valkyries’ defense credit for making things difficult for her.

Some Clark Advocates Switching Up On WNBA’s Golden Goose For Flopping

In the midst of all of the drama this season with Clark and Sophie Cunningham, who were celebrated for allegedly comprising 71 percent of all WNBA jersey sales, there are media members who used to ride with Clark and supported the narrative of her as a victim.

RELATED: ‘Reese Fans Can’t Afford Jerseys On Food Stamps’: Caitlin Clark And Sophie Cunningham Fans Basking In Glow Of 71 Percent Of WNBA Jersey Sales Coming From Those Two

Jason Whitlock Turns On Caitlin Clark

Now, however, some of her greatest advocates are changing their tune. Jason Whitlock, who was best at stirring the pot and blaming “jealous Black lesbians” for targeting Clark, has had enough of her flopping and complaining.

Whitlock recently called the “generational star” a “ laughingstock” and shared a clip on his show of a white couple making fun of her seemingly flopping on every play.

“And the best I can tell, this clip wasn’t put together by a bunch of Black Panther, angry Black women, lesbians,” Whitlock said. “This looks like good ol’ American white folks making fun of Caitlin Clark,” he said. “Someone put together a clip of her at Iowa doing the same thing she did on Sunday. … Fall to the ground because something didn’t go her way. Pretending like an elbow or a bump in the stomach took her out. It’s victimhood.”

The most recent Clark embellishment was when she fell to the ground and clutched her stomach after making contact with Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray. The replay clearly showed that there wasn’t much contact on the play that initially looked worse than it was, which former NBA player Etan Thomas pointed out.

“I’ve seen clips of this play from last night but the close up is crazy come on now Caitlin lol,” he captioned above a video of the play in question.

I’ve seen clips of this play from last night but the close up is crazy come on now Caitlin lol pic.twitter.com/NwhblgeJlI — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) July 13, 2026

Gray received a racial slur in her DM after the game that she posted on social media. Reportedly it wasn’t from an Indiana Fever fan. But in the midst of another “incident” of perceived dirty play towards Clark, it seemed very suspicious.

RELATED: ‘Clearly A Paige Bueckers Fan’: Caitlin Clark Fans Take Credit For Exposing Creep Who Sent Racial Slurs to Chelsea Gray and Wants Paige To Apologize For His Racism

Caitlin Clark Struggling To Find Consistent Shooting Flow

None of this back-and-forth would be a thing if Clark was performing at a high level, but she’s often not, which forces her fans to get angry and lash out at anyone to make an excuse for her. She’s also banged up.

Her splits aren’t terrible. She’s still averaging 20.1 points per game. She’s shooting 42.7 percent from the field, but her 33 percent three-point shooting is troubling. The way she seems to get caught up in situations that throw her offensive flow into a tailspin.

The saga continues, and with the Indiana Fever 14-10 but still tied for first place in the East, they have to find a way to string together some quiet wins. Just handle business and Clark does what she’s paid to do without the extra nonsense. House Republicans can advocate for Clark, fans and media advocates can suggest that she “leave the WNBA” and start her own league. This is all talk. The action is on the court, and Clark and the Fever are trying to develop a championship chemistry that will make all of the past drama well worth it.