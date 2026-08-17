‘Missed Her 175th Layup Of The Season’: Caitlin Clark Caught Laughing After Angel Reese Shockingly Misses Game-Winning Shot

Two of the most polarizing players in WNBA history met again for the ninth time in their respective three-year careers, and the script played out perfectly for the Indiana Fever and fans who have chosen a side in the Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark rivalry that has helped women’s hoops explode.

It’s no mystery that Angel Reese still needs to work on finishing around the rim. She’s a post player that shoots 42 percent from the floor. However she had improved in that aspect and had some big offensive games this season.



Angel Reese Misses Crucial Layups In OT Loss To Indiana Fever

Unfortunately her close-range game abandoned her at the worst time on Sunday in Atlanta. Reese missed several open layups, including an easy breakaway and another easy put-back at the end of regulation that would have lifted the Atlanta Dream to a win.

It was rough to watch because it fed right into the narrative that so many haters constantly attack concerning her offensive game. Reese didn’t execute, and eventually the Fever pulled out a 91-85 win. After Reese missed the crucial shot she tried to get her “mebound” but teammate Naz Hillmon snatched it away and missed her layup attempt that could have also won it for the Atlanta Dream.

Did Caitlin Clark Laugh At Angel Reese’s Potential Game-Winning Miss?

According to reports, and a screenshot of that moment in the game, Clark could be seen lurking behind Reese and appearing to laugh before heading toward the Fever bench for the overtime huddle.



To Caitlin Clark’s delight, Angel Reese is visibly upset after missing potential game-winning layup en route to a tough overtime loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. (Photo: ESPN screenshot)

Clark is very expressive, competitive and demonstrative, and although neither player leans into the old narrative that they are arch enemies, any perceived drama between them captivates the masses and becomes blown out of proportion.

The cameras zoomed in on the players as the broadcast server replays of the Dream’s missed offensive opportunities, and there was no indisputable proof that Clark was looking at Reese or reacting to something else beyond the cameras view.

If Clark was actually laughing it’s understandable, because the entire arena thought it was lights out when Reese got that wide-open look under the rim. It was also probably more of a laugh of disbelief that Reese and Naz both missed “bunnies” that could have closed out a game against their rivals, as both teams battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.

Clark Continues To Produce High Points and Assist Numbers

Clark finished with 26 points and nine assists. She was quiet in the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring just four points combined, but her teammates and Reese’s inability to close out easy looks around the rim were enough to overcome her quiet crunch time.

Allisha Gray led the Deam with 32-points but didn’t get the help she neededndown the stretch.

“I was playing like s— in the beginning,” Reese said. “It’s a game of runs. You gotta put that in your back pocket just because you know you have teammates that have your back.”

Caitlin Clark was LAUGHING at Angel Reese after she missed an EASY layup for the win 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YsCM1GqRxv — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 16, 2026

She played her usual high-energy, hustle game and can NEVER be accused of dogging it or loafing, and that’s admirable. She fights until the end, but scoring through contact and finishing easy layups is something she has to improve on consistently for the Dream to make real playoff run. She left too many points on the board.

Reese appeared to have another productive state line: 15 points, 14 rebounds (five offensive), and six assists. The Dream and Fever split their four 2026 meetings as they prepare for the playoffs.

Fans React To Angel Reese Missed Layups

Fans were split on whether Clark was laughing at Reese or happy to have escaped to OT.

“She laughed because they survived not at Angel smh ya’ll really starting to be a piece of sh-t,” one X user commented.

“Nah dog she laughed because Angel missed her 175th layup this season 😂,” another fan replied.

“Uhh she was looking right at Angel laughing at her bum ass. Are you blind?,” one netizen insisted.

“How does she smoke so many layups?,” one fan asked.

The comments continued flooding in with thirsty Reese haters looking to discredit her entire game. But she will bounce back. She always does. Back to the gym.