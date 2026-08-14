‘Shut That Noise Up’: Cheryl Miller Tells Enes Kanter And Royce White To Stop The Cap About Playing In The WNBA

While the WNBA has seen the league grow to heights never witnessed, the last couple of weeks have been filled with nothing but drama. The sticking point behind the drama stems from talk of transgenders playing in the league.

That prompted former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White to publicly criticizedl the league’s stance on biological males in women’s sports and jokingly declared for the WNBA draft. In response, WNBA general managers met to discuss eligibility rules but opted against making policy changes, instead condemning “bad-faith efforts” to marginalize others. Kanter and White’s joke didn’t sit well with a bevy of folks, including hoops legend Cheryl Miller.

Hoops Legend Cheryl Miller Blasts Enes Kanter, Royce White Over WNBA Declarations https://t.co/5UycV8zFGx — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 12, 2026

Miller Calls Out Kanter And White

Miller, the former USC Trojans superstar and sister of NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, was asked by TMZ at LAX about Kanter and White’s recent provocations.

“I’m not giving them, those two, in particular, a whole lot of thought, because there’s outsiders looking to hijack our network. It’s horrible energy. It’s horrible energy,” Miller said.

“I would have loved to see these two sitting courtside, you know, watching the game 30 years ago, 20 years ago, five years ago, five minutes ago. But now all of a sudden, y’all got a collective think tank? Man, shut that noise up,” she added.

Miller has long been a no-nonsense type of person and her comments on this matter only confirms what we’ve long known her to be.

Basketball Royalty Cheryl Miller Dunks On Enes Kanter Freedom & Royce White https://t.co/Aj1DZNZ8Px — 93.9 WKYS (@939WKYS) August 13, 2026

Fans Chime In

Miller’s clear rebuttal of Kanter and White’s antics definitely got social media talking.

“The funny thing is that prime Cheryl Miller would destroy Enes Kanter and Royce White in one-on-one games,” a fan said.

“She needs to blast the ppl that are allowing men to classify as women and play women sports,” another fan said.

“Lol glad to hear she’s against dudes playing in the league. Bout damn time some common sense shows up,” someone else replied.

“Cheryl Miller pushing back on this is a reminder that the WNBA isn’t a prop for every political argument. if you want to challenge the league, at least respect the players and the game enough to take it seriously,” a fan commented.

“She should blast the WNBA. Funny women’s tennis got this right,” a person quipped.

“Blast WNBA leadership. Not them,” a fan spewed.

WNBA Set To Pause

As the league looks to complete its 44-game regular season, it will also pause for a bit in September.

The WNBA is taking a midseason break in early September 2026 for approximately two weeks. This pause accommodates the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 taking place from September 4-13 in Germany, allowing various players to represent their national teams.

The league will break from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16. Playoffs will begin Sept. 27.

The break couldn’t come at a better time, considering the league’s drama over the past few weeks.