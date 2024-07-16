‘Get Him Away From CC…She Deserves Better’: Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Under Pressure For Partying With Bottle Girls In Vegas

Caitlin Clark is covered daily and fans and media aren’t just interested in her performance on the court.



Now that the WNBA rookie’s fame has elevated her to “public property” status, nothing involving the Indiana Fever star is off limits.



Conner McCaffery Parties In Vegas

Her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery is quickly finding out what it means to be the boo of an insanely famous women’s basketball player who also has a hive of female supporters hawking the internet waiting to punch holes in McCaffreys relationship.

McCaffrey did what most 20-somethings do for their birthday. He headed out to Vegas with the boys and had the time of his life.

On Saturday, Clark posted a heartfelt message to her 22-year-old boyfriend, who did the same for her on Instagram, when she turned 22.

“Happy Birthday Con! Celebrating you is easy 🙂 thankful to have someone as selfless and as loving as you in my life🖤 May this be the year you finally find a way to outshoot me 😉 Love you always 🥺🤍’

Connor, however, is now facing backlash from Clark fans after he was seen partying in Vegas with comedian Theo Von.

On Saturday night, Von shared several photos of Connor partying with him and some bikini-laden women at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

Those women were not party goers but bottle girls who were of course in full swing and making sure the situation was as enjoyable as possible for the birthday boy and everyone in attendance, which is their job.



Caitlin Clark Fans Attack Boyfriend For Partying In Vegas

Clark fans immediately started minding her business and called for her to break up with him.

One X user said: “Get him away from CC this instant. She deserves better”

YALL WHY DONT YOU LOOK AT THEO VONS STORY FOR CONNORS BDAY. GET THAT MAN AWAY FROM CAITLIN RN I SWEARRRRRER 😭 pic.twitter.com/WbnhGVC2Ul — onie 🌃 (@jujaelintruther) July 14, 2024

Another said: “after she made an entire post dedicated to him oh this is nasty”

Then the flood gates opened and fans acted if Connor had Clark locked in a dungeon holding her captive or something.

“Get this man away from caitlin wtf,” another lamented.

Seemed to be a lot of women projecting their own personal experiences on Clark, who clearly is secure in her relationship.

She’s been dating Connor since her glory days at Iowa, where she became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, and her meteoric rise to fame doesn’t seem to have affected their relationship in any way.







Some fans, unblinded by the fanaticism surrounding Clark tried to bring some perspective to the situation.

Even with the clear-headed explanation, some fans just wanted to blast Connor and worship their queen.

Expect fans to be all up in CC’s business as she continue to grow her brand, set WNBA records and help turn the Fever into true WNBA contenders. Indiana is on a two-game win streak and it’s 11-14 record is good for seventh place in the 12-team WNBA.



Clark is not only firmly positioned to win Rookie of the Year but she will undoubtedly garner some MVP votes.

