‘Feels Like A Skit That Never Ends’: Angel Reese Bragging About Atlanta Dream Being No. 1 In The ‘W’ After Five Games Draws Ridicule

It’s no secret that Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese is one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports. The tough, gritty rebounding and defensive menace is the anchor of the Dream who currently have the best record in the WNBA at 4-1.

In the aftermath of a two-game stretch which saw the Dream beat the Dallas Wings (86-69) and the Phoenix Mercury (82-80) the Dream were invited as guests to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9’s annual birthday bash. There Reese and teammates Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Naz Hillmon walked onstage to a standing ovation. Reese thanked fans for their support and made sure to mention how well the Dream has been playing to begin the season.

Reese Lauds Dream’s Hot Start

This league feels like a skit that never ends. Lol bragging about being number 1, 5 games in is crazy. https://t.co/aU3PDZNLAN — KenHeLive (@KenHeLive) May 25, 2026

The former national championship-winning LSU forward told the crowd, “We the number one team right now in the W!”

She even captioned a post via Instagram explaining why she’s happy to be in Atlanta. “Game 4 and Game 5: reasons why i ran to ATLANTA youknowwhatimsayinnnn,” she said.

Reese was referring to the aforementioned games versus the rising Wings and always-formidable Mercury.

Angel Reese stuffed the stat sheet, helping lead Atlanta to a (2-0) week. ✨ pic.twitter.com/iPpekhs5pr — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) May 24, 2026

Fans Chime In On Reese’s Early Season Brashness

Much like Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, anything Reese says or does always seemingly moves the meter, and her comments were no different. The comments quickly went viral, and fans didn’t waste any time chiming in.

So-called WNBA reporters even took shots at Reese’s confidence.

“Angel Reese celebrating being the number #1 team in the WNBA before 8 games have been played is insane!!!,” said WNBA reporter Jaime Lardis.



(Angel Reese on the mic with teammates at Hot 107.9’s annual birthday bash)

“This league feels like a skit that never ends. Lol bragging about being number 1, 5 games in is crazy,” a fan said. “She not even doing sh-t in those lil ass bit of games they played tho she need to be in the gym fck a party,” another fan said. “Why is she even talking ..it’s the ladies in the background that been good since last year and AR just barely got there,” a fan replied. “That’s like calling somebody the GOAT with no championships,” a fan mentioned. “Y’all some damn haters. She was speaking to people who don’t watch the product and telling them what the team is currently doing. Y’all make something out of everything,” a Reese defender said. “Dream got invited to an event in Atlanta. Sound like Angel Reese doing the same as a rapper saying whatever town he in has the best crowd. Giving ATL something to cheer about right now. Hoping to get more fans to watch them play,” another fan explained.

The Dream look like early season contenders with their only loss coming to the defending champion Las Vegas Aces by one (85-84) last weekend. So, in essence Reese is speaking the truth even if it is after only five games.

What’s Next For Reese

Reese being traded from Chicago to Atlanta granted the two-time All-Star forward the fresh start she was seeking after two trying seasons in the Windy City. Reese has embraced the move and stated time and time again that her primary goal is winning a championship.

In head coach Karl Smecko’s offense Reese is expanding her offensive repertoire, she has been spotted working heavily on perimeter play and three-point shooting to complement her historic interior rebounding.

As her game on the offensive end expands, it will only help a talented and deep Dream squad that features elite scorers like Howard and Gray. A matchup versus the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark in the Commissioner’s Cup is scheduled for June 4 in Indianapolis and is sure to bring out the viewers.