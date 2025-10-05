“They Tried To Clown Me For Rebounds” | Angel Reese Laughing All The Way To Bank As ‘MeBounds’ Taunts Warrant Six-Figures-Plus Payday 

The WNBA offseason is here for every team except the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. Those two are battling it out in the WNBA Finals, with the Aces winning a hard fought Game 1 89-86. For the teams no longer playing, their players are off to enjoy their offseason or in some cases head overseas to hoop some more.



Angel Reese Is A Huge Brand Driving WNBA Popularity

One player who won’t be going overseas is Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who’s off the court earnings are so good she doesn’t have to take that trip across the Atlantic to make ends meet like many of her fellow teammates. Reese is one of the most marketable players in the WNBA, holding endorsement deals with Reebok, Reese’s, Beats By Dre, Amazon, McDonalds, PlayStation and a few more. But, Reese wasn’t content with that bevy of revenue streams, and the rebounding savant has used taunts and name calling by fans to secure the bag.



Reese Says “MeBounds” Is Raking In The Dough

Since her college days Reese has been criticized for missing layups and getting her own rebounds on the misses. Fans have long accused her of stat padding. Some got even more creative by giving her rebounding prowess a nickname. “MeBounds” is what they came up with for the reigning WNBA rebounding champion.

In fact Reese has led the league in rebounds per game both seasons in the league, with 13.1 her rookie season and 12.6 this past season. As a way to retaliate to the online trolling, Reese trademarked the phrase “MeBounds” and has since turned it into a lucrative money maker.

Angel Reese says she made over 6 figures on her “mebounds” merch 👀🤑



She got the last laugh 😅



(🎥 @angelreeseshow / https://t.co/c6TKkmT70S ) pic.twitter.com/X4JvL5G4Kw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 3, 2025

During the first episode of season 2 of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, “Chi Barbie” discussed the fortunate twist of fate.

“So, the MeBounds — if you know, you know — they tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off of it,” Reese shared about 15 minutes into the premiere episode. “Six figures-plus, thank you.”

Reese launched the debut collection in June and it featured sweatshirts, T-shirts, trucker hats and more items featuring the phrase.

No hand outs here… just that girl 💅



Watch here: https://t.co/owitP4S0Mj pic.twitter.com/6bsDfVI290 — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) October 3, 2025

Angel Reese Reebok Shoe Sells Out In 30 Minutes

During July’s WNBA All-Star Game the former LSU Tigers star, who led the program to its first national championship in 2023, debuted the pink “MeBounds” colorway of her first signature Reebok basketball shoe.

When Reebok released her shoe to the public on Sept. 18 within 30 minutes it sold out in all three colorways (MeBounds, Diamond Dust and Receipts Ready) in some sizes, further proving her undeniable popularity and influence drove significant hype.

Reese also did a tremendous job of marketing the shoes. She actively promoted multiple colorways of the sneaker over two months, building anticipation for the launch.



Grateful for the support, Reese took to social media to thank her fans.

“I’m in full tears right now.”

What’s Next For Reese

As she enters the offseason, Reese’s future in Chicago is uncertain after she openly criticized her teammates and the organization. A combined team-mandated suspension and back injury forced her to miss the final games of the 2025 season. While she’s under contract for the next two seasons, the Sky won’t hesitate to move the disgruntled star if the right package is offered.

They’ve also stated they have no issue having her back if they can’t move her, and that’s probably the best option for all parties involved, because in many ways Reese’s comments causes a bridge to be burned.

Reese To Participate In Unrivaled League

The 2024 No.7 overall pick is expected to participate in season 2 of Unrivaled, a three-on-three league founded by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. Reese’s team Rose BC won the championship in the league’s inaugural season.