The ongoing feud between Kendrick Perkins and Draymond Green has taken another turn, with “Big Perk” calling out the Warriors star over his lack of scoring this season. The four-time NBA champion is averaging a career-low 3.2 points per game through 12 appearances.

Perkins, a former center for the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, criticized Green during an appearance on the “Road Trippin’ Show,” questioning his inability to reach double figures while Stephen Curry is sidelined with an oblique injury. Perkins challenged Green to find a way to score at least 10 points, comparing the situation to when he stepped up offensively for Boston during Kevin Garnett’s absence.

The ongoing beef between Kendrick Perkins and Draymond Green has added another layer. This time it’s “Big Perk” calling out Green and his lack of scoring this season. The future Hall of Famer is averaging a career low 3.2 points per game. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Perkins Says Green Should Be Able to Score 10 Points Per Game

Perkins challenged Green’s offensive production following the Warriors’ third consecutive loss, a 115-94 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. He questioned why Green had yet to score 10 points in a game this season, comparing the Warriors forward’s current situation to his own double-digit scoring performances with the Celtics when Garnett was sidelined.

“Where you at, Draymond? You can’t get 10 (points)?” Perkins said. “I’m saying, so what? You can’t get 10? … You can’t go out in today’s game… I’m not attacking him personally. I’m saying we’re talking about basketball. All I know is that when Kevin Garnett went out in the season, and it was time for Perk to step up, I was getting you double digits.”

Although Green has struggled to put points on the board, he continues to contribute in other areas. The former Michigan State Spartans standout is averaging a team-high 6.9 assists and five rebounds per game this season.

Perkins and Green Have History

Earlier this month, after Green was ejected during a game against the Phoenix Suns, Perkins called him a liability, prompting the Warriors forward to fire back and call the ESPN analyst a “big dummy.”

However, their contentious relationship dates back several years. Tensions flared during the 2022 NBA playoffs when Perkins criticized Green’s aggressiveness, shooting and offensive contributions, including during Golden State’s postseason run against the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Green responded by calling Perkins a “big ogre” on television, taking issue with his criticism and arguing that Perkins had questioned his passing ability. He also suggested that his own comments carried more weight because of his experience on the court.

The feud became even more personal during the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics. After Golden State won the championship, Green took aim at Perkins for his television commentary, calling him a “clown” and questioning why the former NBA center wasn’t using his playing experience to provide more insightful basketball analysis.

Green crossed another line when he used a racial slur against Perkins, accusing him of going from an enforcer on the court to a derogatory racial stereotype as a television commentator. Perkins responded with an angry video defending himself and condemning Green’s remarks. He later deleted the social media post.

Some social media users speculated that ESPN, under Disney, pushed Perkins to take down his post to protect its brand image following Paul Pierce’s exit for similar conduct.

The back-and-forth continued in February 2026, when Perkins again took aim at Green following the Warriors’ struggles around the All-Star break. After Golden State suffered a 121-110 loss to the Celtics on Feb. 19, during which Green went scoreless in 19 minutes, Perkins questioned whether the veteran forward was mentally focused on basketball.

Green pushed back on his show, pointing out that Perkins also had poor performances during his playing career. He warned that footage of Perkins setting screens and attempting jump shots could also be brought up.

Despite their heated exchanges, Perkins has repeatedly insisted that he does not consider their back-and-forth a personal “beef.” Instead, he has characterized it as a difference of opinion fueled by the debate-show environment.

Fans Chime In

Social media users also weighed in on the latest exchange, with some turning the criticism back on Perkins and questioning his own accomplishments as a player.

“Perkins is just like Doc Rivers always living in the past by the way what was the best moments of Prime Kendrick Perkins,” a fan said. “Perk was never like that. Draymond is 10x the player,” another fan said. “Well Draymond isn’t in his prime and he dropped 32 in a Game 7,” another user replied. “Draymond’s purpose for the team is defense and playmaking for Steph. He knows his role! Sucks that’s he can’t do much when Steph is out,” a fan commented. “Different eras, different roles. Scoring isn’t the only measure of a player’s value to a team” a user mentioned.