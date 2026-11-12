‘If I Offended You I Apologize’: Nick Young Walks Back Ayesha Curry Comments After Steph’s Video Warning, While Some Fans Are Getting Will Smith Vibes  

Golden State Warriors superstar and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry publicly called out Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young and Emmanuel Acho in an Instagram video after they criticized Ayesha Curry’s acting and a kissing scene in her new Roku holiday film, “Second Chance Holiday.”

Steph Curry’s video defense of his wife Ayesha’s kissing scene in her new movie has gained plenty of support, but some are saying he’s giving off Will Smith vibes with the way he handled his business. (Photos” Getty Images)

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young discussed Ayesha Curry’s on-screen kissing scene with co-star Matthew Daddario on the “We Said What We Said” podcast, where Arenas referred to Ayesha as a “blemish” in the Curry family compared to other NBA wives. Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy also weighed in on the topic during podcast appearances.

Steph’s Response Garners Apologies

In the aftermath of the comments made about his wife, Curry the two-time former MVP and only unanimous MVP in league history, posted a video calling out Arenas, Young, and Acho directly, stating that they were trying to step on his wife’s accomplishments and speaking to a larger, ignorant perspective on how women and acting are viewed. He suggested their public apologies match the volume of their initial criticism.

That video quickly garnered apologies from Young and to a lesser extent Arenas, who attempted to clarify what he meant in his comments.

Young, Curry’s former Warriors teammates apologized directly to Steph Curry, saying, “I’m sorry, Steph. You my dog, I love you. If I say anything, I apologize like a man.”

While, Arenas as only he could do said this instead of a sincere apology, “All I said is he doesn’t get in trouble for nothing. He says the right things. If you gotta judge this family, his only blemish is what his wife said. That’s all I said. If there is a blemish, it’s that.”

Emmanuel Acho Also Apologizes

During Wednesday’s episode of his “Speakeasy” podcast, Acho was quick to right his wrongs as it pertains to the Curry family saying this:

“This is not a my bad, not that’s on me, none of that … I’M SORRY.”

Acho mentioned that his post on X wasn’t good enough because his comments were public, and for that his apology should be as well which is why he discussed it on his podcast.

Curry The Brunt Of Jokes

Curry’s comments from the video:

“Kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.”

While defending his wife as any husband should, Steph became the brunt of social media jokes and comments.

“I want a wife someday. But not like Will Smith or Steph Curry,” a fan said.

“The sassy men are always sensitive about someone else’s success. Not your wife. Not your concern,” another fan said.

“Steph gotta say that till the kids 18,” a fan commented.

“Him and Will Smith have the same PR team,” a fan mentioned.

“Steph is turning into Will Smith,” another fan replied.

“My 3rd favorite player of all time behind Jordan and Bean…….. Stephsimp Curry,” a fan joked.

“She got Steph well trained,” another fan quipped.

“Gil and Nick can talk about whatever they want on their platform and Steph has a right to respond. Personally I think Steph should not have responded it just brought more attention to the matter,” a fan spewed.