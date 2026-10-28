‘The Modern Woman’s Ego Is That Starved’: NBA Fans Take Shots at Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha After Announcement That She Is Starring In New Romance Movie

Ayesha Curry is no stranger to being the subject of intense criticism on the internet due to her 15-year marriage with NBA superstar Steph Curry.

Ayesha was back in the hot seat again this week after Roku released a movie trailer for an original film starring the Golden State Warriors point guard’s wife.

The movie is called “Second Chance Holiday,” where Ayesha plays a character named Chelsey who returns to her hometown and rekindles a relationship with a high school sweetheart, played by actor Matthew Daddario.

Ayesha Curry (left, wearing red), the wife of NBA star Steph Curry (right), is starring in a new Roku Original Film where she plays the high school sweetheart of actor Matthew Daddario. (Photos: @TheRokuChannel/X; AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

While acting is not a new venture for Ayesha — she has appeared in TV series and movies dating back to at least 2008 according to her IMDb profile — some NBA fans online seemed to take offense to the fact that Ayesha would be seen acting romantic with a man that is not her husband in front of the camera.

Many chose to chime in with their opinions about Ayesha’s new movie role on social media.

RELATED: ‘High Man, High, Stoned Man’: Killer Mike Blames It On The THC, Apologizes To Steph Curry For Commenting On Comedian’s Post Accusing Ayesha Curry Of Wanting To Cheat

“Is this movie about your wife having a man and then cheating on that man with another man?” X user @DrewElliot8788 wrote in a tweet replying to Steph’s reaction to the movie trailer. “All while in real life she’s married to a different man being you. My goodness I’m going to get a headache. Curry why??”

“Imagine making 100 [million] a year playing basketball and your wife is miming tugging her ring off for another guy and kissing other guys for random Roku shows all day long,” X user @kawhi_ring wrote in another critical tweet.

“I just don’t know why women try to compete with their famous husbands for attention and prestige,” X user @Ohhhhkobe added. “I just don’t understand why the modern woman’s ego is that starved.”

While the criticism was pouring in, Steph seemed to ignore it like he usually has in the past when his wife faces verbal attacks online from strangers.

“My Leading Lady,” Steph wrote in a tweet while reposting Ayesha’s new movie trailer. “I get to see the work behind the scenes and now the world gets to see you shine and this is just the beginning…”

Ayesha initially moved to Los Angeles after she graduated from high school to pursue an acting career. There, she reconnected with Steph in 2008, leading to their marriage three years later.

Steph and Ayesha, who have known each other since they were in high school, actually served as voice actors together in an animated film called “GOAT” that was released in February.

Despite having four children with Steph, the first of who was born in 2012, Ayesha became the host of her own Food Network show in 2016 and authored multiple cookbooks. She also had stints as a guest co-host on the syndicated daytime talk show “The Real,” but she was once again the subject of debate online after she jokingly started to take her wedding ring off when a shirtless man walked on to the set from backstage during a segment of the TV show.

Ayesha returned to a major acting role while appearing in the Netflix romantic comedy film “Irish Wish” in 2024.

Last August, Ayesha faced more verbal barbs across the internet after appearing on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she expressed that she struggled giving up her career goals and identity to be a mother and a wife to a famous basketball player.

“So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Ayesha said in the 2025 podcast appearance that resulted in more backlash. “I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.”



“After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly, I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore,” Ayesha added. “It’s so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn’t think twice about it.”

Ayesha’s latest film is scheduled to be released by Roku on Nov. 5.