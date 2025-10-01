“High Man, High. Stoned Man’: Killer Mike Blames It On The THC, Apologizes To Steph Curry For Commenting On Comedian’s Post Accusing Ayesha Curry Of Wanting To Cheat

Killer Mike appeared on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and apologized to Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry, and says he regrets ever commenting on a social media post by a comedian that involved his wife Ayesha being compared to rapper GloRilla.

"Mrs. Ayesha Curry, and her husband, Steph, I apologize. … Steph did something that all of us brothers with women should do, and that's standup and defend your woman." – @KillerMike



Killer Mike Apologizes To Steph & Ayesha Curry: Says He Was High

“Steph Curry. Ayesha Curry. My wife just cussed me out. My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. My home boys that played in the NBA called me. And I realized maybe I shouldn’t smoke marijuana and get on line.

“Steph, I appreciate you checking me, because it showed me you had a lot of respect for me.”

Mike went on to explain what his intentions laid with the comment and where they may have gotten misinterpreted.

“I was trying to say to the comedian, go easy on Steph (not ayesha), and I just typed something stupid. My homegirl Jennifer Figaro, a political activist, said bro you dont understand how this can be misread. And I said, ‘Damn’.”

“So Steph man, my favorite player ever turned me onto you Kobe “Bean” Bryant told me you were the guy to follow. You have been my guy,the only time I don’t cheer for you is when you’re playing the Hawks. Shout out to Ice Trae (Young),”

“To Mrs Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph I apologize for my statement getting misconstrued. I was just stoned up trying to make a joke out of something that wasn’t my damn business, like my wife said.”

Shannon then supported Mike’s assertion that it was out of character for him to enter into the social media moshpit that most would expect to be beneath him considering his political affiliations and community ties.

“ High man, high. Stoned Man.” The boy made a GloRilla joke and I love Glo. Steph is my guy. It read wrong.”

Killer Mike Gives Steph Curry Props For Protecting His Woman

Killer Mike did his final cleanup of the situation by commending Steph standing up for his woman, regardless of the intention.

“Steph did something that all us brothers and women should do and that’s stand up and defend your woman. Somebody stepped on her foot. No matter if they did it or not. Check it and make them say excuse me. Ayesha, Steph excuse me and I apologize deeply…Make more love and keep making more beautiful lightskin babies for us.” Killer Mike concluded.

Social Media Reacted To Killer Mike’s Apology To Ayesha and Steph Curry

“They will be divorced in under three years,” said one netizen.

Other fans accused Killer Mike of showing his true colors as he has in the past.

“I’m just not a Killer Mike fan and not because of this but he has showed us plenty of times on who he is,” one fan quipped.

“Dope head Mike is what is wrong with the Black community and he knows it,” said another fan, bashing Killer Mike for admitting that marijuana caused his poor decision-making.

What Did Killer Mike Say About Ayesha Curry That Offended Steph Curry

As Killer Mike explained, he was high and too invested in social media and had a moment that he deeply regrets now.

A content creator made a post basically condemning Ayesha Curry for giving the appearance that she’s unsatisfied with life and is an attention-seeker who wants to “cheat on her husband.” He also added that her behavior is embarrasing to the four-time NBA champion and devoted family man.

Mike commented on an Instagram post by a comedian who criticized Ayesha Curry, saying:

“My n****a Said She Wanna Go Be Glo!!! Man Steph Doesn’t deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him.”

The comment implied that Ayesha Curry’s actions embarrassed her husband. Also implying Steph was a simp who allows his wife to conduct herself in a fashion that doesn’t reflect well on the family and that he doesn’t approve of.

Steph replied to Killer Mike’s post:

“Naaaaaa not you Mike…you’re better than that…Stay in your lane.”

Killer Mike has a solid relationship with the NBA and Steph Curry is not somebody you want to offend behind some social media nonsense. With the season quickly approaching, the rapper/activist/entreprenegro is trying to make sure he’s welcome in all arenas. Especially once the Hawks are eliminated from NBA playoff contention.