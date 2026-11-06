‘It’s Not Even Real, You Guys Are Annoying’: Ayesha Curry Responds to Fans Coming for Her Following Viral Kissing Scene

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, recently found herself at the center of a social media debate. A kissing scene from her romantic comedy film “Second Chance Holiday,” in which she shares an on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario, went viral, prompting fans to flood social media with reactions and opinions.

Ayesha Curry responds to criticism about her controversial scene in her romantic comedy film “Second Chance Holiday,” in which she shares an on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

The response prompted Ayesha to address the criticism directly, while her husband showed his support. Stephen is a two-time NBA MVP and the only player in league history to win the award unanimously. Released Thursday on Roku, the film stars Ayesha as Chelsey Banks, a dating expert, with Daddario playing her high school sweetheart.

The Viral Reaction and Response

A short clip of Ayesha sharing an on-screen kiss with Daddario circulated widely across X, Instagram and TikTok, generating thousands of views and sparking reactions from sports fans.

Ayesha addressed the online chatter directly on X, writing, “It’s not even real, you guys are annoying.”

Meanwhile, her NBA superstar husband publicly showed his support, referring to Ayesha as his “Leading Lady” and sharing her promotional post on his Instagram Story, set to Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

Fans Chime In

“She found a loop hole and she’s gonna exploit every bit of it,” a user said.

“Next movie is the sex scene…watch,” another user said.

“Curry reaching Will Smith levels man wtf is this???,” a fan mentioned.

“Well, she got what she desperately wanted,” another fan replied.

“She’s been waiting for this moment. Never forget she wants the DMs from other men!!,” a fan commented.

“It’s his fault for not setting firm boundaries and his fault still being with this low value woman,” another fan said.

“She has complained in the past about being married, seems like she cares more about the attention from other men more than her superstar husband,” a user spewed.

“She reminds me of Jada Pinkett. Steph Curry reminds me of Will Smith!,” another fan quipped.

“She has waited for this moment all her life,” a fan joked.

“Made a movie to kiss another guy. She’s diabolical,” another user joked.

RELATED: ‘Kissing Other Guys For Random Roku Shows’: NBA World Shocked! Being Married To $350M Steph Curry Isn’t Enough For Wife Ayesha Who’s Doing Romance Movies

Why Is Ayesha Curry Receiving Backlash?

If you’re wondering why Ayesha is catching so much flak over the movie scene, here’s some background on her and Steph. She has faced ongoing online criticism over resurfaced comments, candid interviews about her marriage and her recent acting and fashion choices.

During an August 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Ayesha revealed that she initially did not want to get married or have children and instead planned to focus on her career. Her comments drew criticism from some who accused her of being ungrateful or disrespectful toward her husband. Others defended her, arguing that she was simply being honest about the challenges of marrying and starting a family at a young age.

Ayesha has spent much of her adult life in the public eye alongside her husband’s meteoric rise in the NBA. She has faced intense public scrutiny, rumors about their marriage and commentary from public figures — prompting rare public pushback from both her and Steph.