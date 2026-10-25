‘Someone’s Got A Bad Case Of The LeBron’s’: Angel Reese’s Tough Talk Before Game 4 Flop Draws Blacklash Massive Backlash After 8-Point Outing

Atlanta Dream star and reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Angel Reese struggled significantly in Game 4 of the 2026 WNBA Finals. As a result the Atlanta Dream fell 67-62 to the Golden State Valkyries, evening the series at 2-2 headed back the Bay Area aka “Ballholla.”

In the loss, Reese scored 8 points on 2-12 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, three blocks and one steals. She also had six turnovers with some leading directly to easy runout fast break points for more desperate Golden State Valkyries. It marked the first time in her WNBA career that Reese played at least 30 minutes in a game and failed to reach double digit points or rebounds.

It was the complete opposite of her Game 2 performance, where she joined an exclusive class of WNBA players to score at least 30 points and grab 15 rebounds. During a 91-71 Game 3 blowout, Reese directed her focus toward Golden State player Aminata Gueye.

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese endured some fan backlash after scoring just 8 points in a Game 4 loss to the Golden State Valyries in the WNBA Finals. The All-Star vows to be better in a decisive Game 5. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

From the bench, she was heard yelling, “You a bum! You a bum!” before hitting her opponent with a “too small” hand gesture.

She received backlash and praise for her antics, but the moment she didn’t back up her tough talk, that opened the door for more criticism.

Reese’s Offensive Struggles Stemmed From Valkyries Adjustments

After recording a double-double in each of the first three games of the series, Reese had difficulty finishing around the basket and rushed her shots against physical defense anchored by Golden State’s Kiah Stokes.

Reese took accountability after the game, admitting in her postgame interview she did not take her time finishing near the rim.

“I didn’t take my time finishing around the basket like I’ve been doing in the last two games, and it happens, and I’m just looking forward to the next game, and I’ll just be better, Reese said during postgame media availability.

Fans Chime In

“Someone’s got a bad case of the “LeBron’s,” a fan spewed in reference to James’s 8-point playoff game against the Mavericks in a 2011 NBA Finals loss.

“How is she even allowed to play?,” a fan said.

“Best bricklayer in Atlanta,” another fan said.

“She like the WNBA is unwatchable. Can we stop with the Caitlin Clark comparisons? Reese can’t take over a game night in and night out like Clark,” a fan commented.

“She is definitely the Lebron of the WNBA. Overhyped propaganda. And I despise them equally,” another fan mentioned.

“Angel Reese is the MEBOUND MVP of the WNBA,” a fan joked.

“I’ll be the first to admit she has exceeded my expectations in these finals. Her game 1-3 has been very good. However those saying she is the face of the league and better than Clark are getting ahead of themselves,” another fan quipped.

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What To Expect In Pivotal Game 5

Following the Valkyries’ must-win Game 4 to tie the series at (2-2) one can expect Game 5 to be a low-scoring defensive grinder. Free throws, key stops and key shots will win what should be a close game.

In Game 4, Golden State forced 17 Atlanta turnovers and clamped down on the interior. Expect another physical, possession-by-possession battle where half-court execution and rebounding dictate the tempo.

This will be the biggest game Reese has played in her basketball career. She can take her place in WNBA history or live with the pain of celebrating too early.