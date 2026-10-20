‘She’s Definitely The Best Player On The Team’: Angel Reese Is Dominating WNBA Finals While Sickened Caitlin Clark Fans Try To Nitpick Her Passion

Angel Reese must have been put on this earth just to expose the basketball fans from the troublemakers.

The Atlanta Dream star can no longer be ridiculed for her alleged offensive ineptitude. Stevie Wonder has been able to see the three-time All-Star’s progression in every aspect of the game. Monday’s 30-point, 16-rebound performance in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals has every anti-Reese and Caitlin Clark groupie doing somersaults on the front lawn today.

Angel Reese triggered an all-out meltdown by Caitlin Clark fans and her haters by recording an historical Game 2 statline in the WNBA Finals of 30 points and 16 rebounds, joining an exclusive group of Hall of Fame caliber players. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Angel Reese Haters Pop Out During Her Historical Game 2 Performance

If you followed social media rather than watched Atlanta’s 79-65 victory, you might think Reese wasn’t having one of the greatest WNBA Finals games in history based upon the way some supposed sports accounts tried to take the attention away from her domination of the Golden State Valkyries on both ends of the court with a concocted story of her exhibiting selfishness.

With seven minutes left in the third quarter and the defensive struggle tied at 40-40, Reese was working tirelessly to get position under the basket for a much-needed bucket. Her Atlanta Dream teammates kept swinging the ball around waiting for a jump shot. Once Reese realized she wasn’t getting the ball, she was animated in her disapproval. Anyone who had been objectively watching the game understands that she had been cooking down low all game, was the team’s best offensive threat, and exhibited a strong passion to win the game and take it into her own hands.

An X account run by basketball influencer @JacobtheClipper decided that Reese’s passion in the moment somehow was a referendum on her ability win a championship. These kinds of juvenile takes are common, and the clout chasers win again, as fans flooded into the comments during and after the game.

“LOL Angel Reese got mad her teammates weren’t passing her the ball and just threw a tantrum like a toddler then walked out of the play,” the account captioned above a video clip of the sequence. “The girl has a lot to learn if she ever wants to be a champion.”

“She don’t gotta learn jack, she has always been a champion and knows how to get things done,” one user commented under the post.

“I knew you were a loser with that post, the ‘I’m not watching the WNBA’ crew can’t seem to go away,” a Reese fan quipped.

Most WNBA fans can appreciate Reese’s exceptional play while still having their favorites. Infiltrators of the sport refuse to give Reese her due.

“sickened by all of this, wont watch until next season,” one fan complained on X.

“Did you watch the video?” one fan added. “That was pathetic, she should have been benched for quitting on her team. She’s not the first option.”

To which another Dream fan replied: “She might not be the go to on offense but she’s definitely the best player on the team and if they win she’ll be the MVP.”

“When she’s finals MVP, yall gonna get sh*tted on again,” another user agreed in the comments.

There are many bot accounts on social media that have grown because of a focus on disparaging one player or team and bringing in a gang of other human bots to support and push a false narrative that brings chaos to the coverage of the great things players across the league do.

Angel Reese Joins Exclusive WNBA Postseason 30-15 Club

With her Game 2 performance, Reese joins an elite group of the only players in WNBA history to post a 30-point, 15-rebound game in the postseason, adding her name to a list that includes Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart. She’s also the youngest to ever do it at just 24 years old.

Currently, Caitlin Clark fans in particular are flustered because they are sitting at home in her new Nike signature shoes watching Angel Reese dominate her first championship run.

While some fans continue to disparage Reese and talk about why Clark’s impact should command her more respect, AR5 is letting her game do the talking and those folks who talk for no reason don’t understand that kind of focus and sacrifice it actually takes to accept your flaws, work to get better and then practice what you preach.

It doesn’t make sense for analysts or social media clout chasers to focus on Reese’s passion rather than her play, when they credit Clark for the same kinds of tantrums.

That’s exactly what you want in a superstar player, and she surely left all the excuses at the front door and annihilated the competition in Game 2. It’s a hard pill to swallow for Clark zombies and Reese haters who want so badly to continue the narrative that she’s a product of media promotion and an online following of more than 5 million.

Don’t forget she’s also the best two-way big in the W.