‘Blame This Video When Valks Sweep’: Angel Reese Critics Ruthlessly Resurface September Video Of Her Making It Rain at Magic City With Rapper Kash Doll

A viral video clip of Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese “making it rain” and turning up at a show with Detroit rapper Kash Doll back in September, went viral on social media just days before her team travels to meet the Golden State Valkyries in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Oct. 17.



A video of WNBA star Angel Reese making it rain at Magic City strip club with rapper Kash Doll back in September, was reposted as a recent event by an account trying to make it appear as if Reese is not focused entering Game 1 of the WNBA Finals aginst the Golden State Valkyries on October 17. (Screenshot/Angel Reese Twitter/Gatty Images)

September Video Of Angel Reese Partying With Rapper Kash Doll Resurfaces

The video was re-posted and presented on Oct. 12 as a recent night out by a right-wing Texas man whose X account describes him as a “Professional WNBA Enthusiast & East Texas loudmouth | Trump 2028.”

In the video, WNBA star Reese and Kash Doll went viral for their night out together on September 20–21, 2026. The duo captivated the crowd when they had a wild evening at the famed Magic City strip club in Atlanta after Reese and the Dream secured a dominant 106–81 regular-season victory over her former team, the Chicago Sky. The clips were shared on social media and generated plenty of fan interest and opinion across generations.

The account @IDX-Texas, went on to scold Reese for partying prior to securing a WNBA championship. In some way, this moment with Kash Doll was supposed to be a negative reflection on Reese’s focus and commitment to winning.

“This is a cultural hivemind philosophy. Turn up when the chip is in hand. The most important games of your career are ahead of you. You already have efficiency inconsistencies and instead of working in the gym to become your best version for these games, you are out here “making it rain” with people who complain online about your “finals” not being moved to a larger arena but refuse to spend money to make that a possibility. Valks sweep. By 5+ or more per game. Blame this video when it happens.”

His post was a re-post of an account @PrysmSports that re-posted the clip and straight up lied in the caption:

“Angel Reese celebrated hitting the Finals in style at the club,” the caption read, with a laughing emoji.

Fans Push Back Against Re-Surfaced Video Misrepresenting Angel Reese Partying With Kash Doll

Fans in the know, immediately pushed back and blasted the post for spreading misinformation in an attempt to discredit Reese, who has elevated her game in the postseason and led the Dream to a 5-0 record averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.5 percent from three-point territory.

“Meanwhile, Ladies and Gentlemen. THIS VIDEO is from Kashdoll IG account page and was posted on September 21st!….,” one fan struck back.

“This video is before the playoffs started. Not that recent.” one user commented under the video.

“Y’all have to stop believing every caption you see especially when it comes to Angel. Haters know their fellow haters are gullible,” another observed warned.

Of course, some haters didn’t care when the video was posted, they took it as an opportunity to take a shot at AR5

“Caitlin the reason she able to throw those dollars,” one fan quipped.

“She’s annoying af,” said a fan who clearly isn’t a fan of Angel Reese.

Angel Reese Thriving Towards First WNBA Title: It Won’t Be At State Farm Arena

Anyone who may dislike Reese is definitely sick to their stomachs right now as the multi-faceted big continues to achieve rising levels of success in the league and off the court. The third-year star has silenced many of her critics by exhibiting a vastly-improved offensive game, especially from the perimeter. With star guard Allisha Gray nursing a bad finger, Reese stepped up in a three-game sweep of the New York Liberty, posting games of 17, 22 and 23 points in the clincher. The 6-foot-4 Barbie boards banger is also the anchor of the league’s top-ranked defense.

Reese definitely loves a good party, but her focus on the court can’t ever be questioned. If you actually watch the games. Amongst the celebrations and star-studded support Reese’s team has received for its accomplishments, there was some news that dampened the Dream’s feel-good story.

The WNBA’s hopes of moving Games 3, 4 and 6 of the Finals to Atlanta to State Farm Arena were dashed after conflicts with a concert and a pair of Hawks regular-season games made it impossible, according to multiple reports.

The games will instead remain at the Dream’s regular home of Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, which has a capacity of just 3,500 for basketball. This isn’t necessary a bad thing. If the Dream can sell out an 18,000 seat arena then they can jam-pack the Gateway Center Arena and create an impossible atmosphere for the Valkyries. Similar to playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University and Allen Fieldhouse at the University of Kansas.