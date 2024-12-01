“Another Brain Dead CTE Athlete”: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Union Has Scorned Ex “Gold Digger” Brittany Williams Bragging About Her New NFL Owner Boyfriend

Dating an NFL quarterback is the position many clout chasing women want to be in. Gold diggers especially seek these high-income men to give themselves value, worth and popularity.

There aren’t many of these athletes to go around and most of the time the woman dating the athlete has to share him with others or eventually gets left for another woman. It’s probably even harder when one of these women get dumped and the man gets married to the rebound woman.

Such is the case with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who has been visibly flustered and also harassed a bit on social media since Allen’s massive announcement on social media this past Friday, revealing plans to wed his new girlfriend, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, in a viral Instagram post.

Williams, who spent around six years with Allen before they broke up in 2023, isn’t down too bad. In an odd and highly insensitive post on Instagram, Williams revealed that she is dating a billionaire NFL owner now and isn’t concerned with the NFL’s leading MVP candidate, who she claims is high risk for brain disease as a player.

“Luckily my boyfriend own a team and doesn’t play for one,” said Williams sounding extremely childish and frustrated with the negative attention directed her way since Allen announced his engagement. “don’t have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete,” she quipped.

That was a pretty low blow considering it wasn’t Allen who directed any negative energy towards his ex or even mentioned her name. Also, CTE is nothing to play with as it negatively affects many athletes and can be debilitating mentally and physically to former players.

Social Media Shocked At Shade Brittany Williams Threw Josh Allen: Calls Her A Gold Digger

Brittany isn’t known to be so shameless with her comments, and social media had quite a bit to say about it.

“Like how she’s basically admitting she’s a gold digger,” a comment read. “She really flexing dating Terry Pegula huh,” someone added, insinuating that Williams’ boyfriend she referred too is the 73-year-old owner of the Buffalo Bills. “I had to actually go check because I didn’t think this was real. Throwing around accusations like that is wild,” a follower claimed. “SHE A GOLD DIGGER Goes from a player with 200-million-dollar contract too a owner,” said another.

Allen and his Oscar-winning actress wife wish Williams all the best as she tries to land a big fish with big money. Allen, whose popularity has risen each season as he ascended to one of the best quarterbacks in the league, still can’t understand why his love life is so important to football fans.

During an appearance on “Pardon My Take” podcast back in August 2023, Josh addressed his relationship, saying, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind.”

On Nov. 29, the couple shared a romantic photo in a joint Instagram post of Josh down on one knee in front of Hailee, surrounded by an arch of red and pink roses overlooking the sunlit water and captioned simply, “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️.”

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams History

Williams and Allen’s families were friends, so that’s where the two developed a stronger bond. After getting together, they built a house in Buffalo and started co-habiting, even adding a dog to the mix.

After that, everything went downhill as Williams chose to unfollow Allen from her socials. She even deleted all of their photos from her Instagram.

Williams’ rough week didn’t end there as she suddenly found her privacy breached by anonymous hackers. Taking to her Instagram stories, Williams gave an update to her followers with a message that read:

“My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved,” said Williams who has 142K followers on IG. “If anyone has any tips please lmk (let me know).”

She’s also allegedly blocking anyone who was following her and Josh Allen.

One X user claimed, “So today I realized she (Williams) has blocked me. Did she block everyone that followed Josh or the Bills or something? I never had any interactions with her lol”

So today I realized she has blocked me. Did she block everyone that followed Josh or the Bills or something? I never had any interactions with her lol — CeeEll (@Bil1sMafia) November 30, 2024

Most NFL Fans Very Happy For Allen’s Announcement

While Allen’s ex may have been hating on the union, most were excited for his engagement.

The announcement was also met with lots of support from friends and fans on Josh’s account, including the NFL that posted, “Congrats.”



One X User wrote, “This is my Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.”

Another supportive fan wrote, “‘Ohhh im josh allen im soon to be hailee steinfeld’s husband, my team is 9-2 and im a MVP contender blah blah ba-‘ MAN WE GET IT.”

Finally, Josh’s team shared their support, writing, “LET’S GOOOOOO!!”

Williams’ social media battles are the least of Allen’s worries and even his new fiancée has to take a back seat on Sunday, as Allen’s 9-2 Buffalo Bills play a huge game against the desperate San Francisco 49ers (5-6). Buffalo is still one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) for the top spot in the AFC. Over the past five years Josh Allen has accounted for 150 red zone TDs, which is 19 more than three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes over that span.