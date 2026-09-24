‘Nobody Cares About The Dallas Cowboys In Brazil’: Lamar Jackson Predicts His Baltimore Ravens Flock Outnumbers Fans Of Dak Prescott’s ‘America’s Team’ In International NFL Clash  

Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott — both preseason NFL MVP candidates — will meet in a Week 3 matchup in Brazil on Sunday. Both quarterbacks have split their first two games this season, making this clash on international grounds a measuring stick for which quarterback is ready to march toward his first Super Bowl championship.

When it comes to fan bases, Jackson mentioned to reporters how Ravens Flock will be out in Brazil in huge numbers rooting for their squad. One reporter challenged Jackson’s confidence in his fan base by reminding the two-time MVP that the Dallas Cowboys have long been known as “America’s Team.” To which Jackson responded, “This is America, that’s Brazil. So, we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens meet Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys in a huge QB matchup in Brazil on Sunday. Dallas might be “America’s Team,” but Jackson doubts his Ravens Flock will be outnumbered. (Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The business on the field is Jackson’s main priority. Despite facing a Dallas Cowboys defense that ranks 30th in total yards allowed and 30th in defensive EPA per play through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Jackson acknowledged the strengths of that unit.

“The pass rushers are unbelievable, they get after the quarterback a lot and disrupt the pass game a lot. But it’s football. … We gonna have to get out there and do what we supposed to do,” Jackson added.

There are many fans who don’t recognize the Cowboys as “America’s Team” anymore. That is a term from another time when they actually won Super Bowls dating back to the 1970s. This current Cowboys franchise hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in over 30 years.

X account Underdog NFL posted a clip of Jackson’s media session and banter about Brazil, and users reacted to the Sept. 23 video.

“He’s not my quarterback, but I love him,” commented one X user who was glad Jackson went at Cowboys fans.

“Literally nobody cares about the Cowboys in Brazil,” another fan commented. “The Brazilian NFL fan likes the owner Jerry Jones because he’s an old decrepit guy in the style of Biden.”

“say goodbye to america’s team talk if lamar cooks them in rio,” one netizen quipped.

“It still amazes me that cowboy fans embrace a designation that they were the second choice for after another team turned down the designation.. bizarre to embrace second fiddle,” another user commented.

Jackson came out the gate with a dominant performance in Week 1, but fell back to the pack in a brutal 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 20. Meanwhile, Prescott bounced back strongly in Week 2 of the 2026 season with a dominant 37–20 win over the Washington Commanders. The maligned Cowboys star, who lost to the New York Giants in Week 1, threw his 249th career touchdown pass, officially eclipsing Tony Romo to become the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in Dallas Cowboys history.