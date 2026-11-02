‘Great Player But The Durability Of an Egg’: Lamar Jackson’s Freak Thumb Injury Has NFL Fans Making Plans For His Life After Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will have surgery on his thumb and will go on Injured Reserve, per coach Jesse Minter, who added that “We’ll see” if it’s season ending. This is another devastating blow to the Ravens who sit at 4-4 after a 36-10 thrashing at the hands of the Bills on Sunday. It’s looking like another failed season for the two-time MVP, who still hasn’t made a Super Bowl.

While dropping back to pass to Zay Flowers in the first quarter, Jackson’s right hand struck the arm of Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau, who was attempting to block the throw. Jackson is now in a familiar position being on injured list with his team not even halfway through the season. Fans wonder if the dual threat will be worth signing after 2027. (Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson signed his 5-year, $260 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens on May 4, 2023. It was a contentious negotiation at times with the Ravens being pressured across the league to give Jackson what he wanted because he was an MVP and destined to win a Super Bowl. The Ravens, being businessmen, knew enough about Jackson and his style of play to show caution about how much they wanted to pay him. Eventually he got his bag.

The nagging injuries have piled up. Baltimore paid Jackson to deliver a Super Bowl and he still hasn’t even gotten to one. His MVPs, dual-threat dynamics and exciting quarterback play hasn’t resulted in clutch playoff wins.

With Jackson’s contract running through 2027, there’ s no guarantee that the Ravens will be as generous this time around with a player who has missed eight games since 2024 with hamstring, back, ankle and now thumb injuries.

Jackson’s current impact on the game has already been questioned by NFL media and analysts. They say he’s not the lethal weapon he once was. His legs aren’t the same, but his passing hasn’t improved enough to make up for it, in the opinion of some experts.

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Jackson Misses Another Playoff Run

Lamar Jackson has missed the NFL playoffs completely in two seasons (2021 and 2025) since becoming the Baltimore Ravens. With Jackson most likely missing the remainder of this season, the Ravens’ championship hopes are out the door. Ravens fans are frustrated and at a crossroads with their franchise quarterback.

“Well let’s get this out of the way,” one fan commented on X above a graphic of Lamar Jackson with the words “Eliminated” referencing the team’s playoff hopes now that Jackson has been ruled out indefinitely.

Fans across the NFL were already putting in a bid for Jackson to join their team.

“This is all a perfect set up for him to go to the Rams next year…. I love Lamar but I’d hate that for the league… Stafford will retire & Lamar didn’t sign his extension. I think he’s done in BAL,” one netizen suggested.

“Remember when the Ravens tried to move on from Lamar a couple seasons ago and everyone acted so aghast? This is why. It doesn’t matter how good you are if you can’t stay on the field,” one frustrated fan said.

“Lamar is washed. People were already catching up to him, now coming off one injury just to have another,” a user commented.

“Great player but the durability of an Egg. Ravens are wasting all that talent around him,” another NFL fan said on X.

Jackson’s thumb injury is nothing more than a freak injury. While dropping back to pass to Zay Flowers, Jackson’s right hand struck the arm of Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau, who was attempting to block or knock down the throw. The collision forced an incomplete pass and immediately jammed or damaged Jackson’s thumb.

However, his history of nagging injuries that have continuously kept the Ravens from achieving their potential during his decade run with the team is now becoming something that can’t be ignored, especially as Jackson will be asking for another huge bag when the 2027 season is done.

Unfortunate dilemma brewing in Baltimore. Looks like John Harbaugh got out of there just in time.