‘Media Gonna Run With It’: Josh Jacobs Gets Backlash After Claiming Handcuff Gesture Mocking Domestic Abuse Was Really ‘Breaking The Chains’ Gospel Celebration

Josh Jacobs has scored three touchdowns in his two games back since his six-game spell on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. One of those came on “Thursday Night Football” in a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Green Bay Packers are rolling at 5-3 with their star running back returning to the fold, but his questionable “handcuff” celebration set fans off and has dragged Jacobs back into the social media mosh pit as a target of the fans.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs came under fire after a TD celebration that fans thought was him mocking his prior arrest for domestic violence. Jacobs says it was quite the opposite and claims it was a “Breaking the Chains” gesture paying homage to a gospel song. (Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Fans React To Josh Jacobs Controversial “Breaking The Chains” TD Celebration

As soon as it aired, speculation online noted that the celebration could well be a reference to Jacob’s arrest back in May on multiple charges. The All-Pro back eventually pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

“Josh Jacobs just did a handcuff celebration after being arrested for domestic violence and being FORCED to sit out the first 6 games of the season,” @HaterReport captioned in a tweet responding to the celebration.

“So classy making fun of a domestic abuse arrest,” one netizen responded to a post by @BrickCenter. “The NFL really should be ashamed.”

Some fans asked the league to fine and suspend Jacobs for the celebration.

“I look forward to this guy getting suspended tomorrow,” one user commented.

“Classless. A fine wouldn’t be enough punishment,” one netizen snarled in the comments.

Jacobs Says He Was Paying Homage To Gospel Singer Not Arrest Gesture

Jacobs addressed the accusations after the game and says he was paying homage to a gospel song called “Break Every Chain.” He strongly disputed assumptions that he was making light of his recent arrest when he put his hands behind his back while celebrating a touchdown.

Jacobs, who scored on a 1-yard run prior to his controversial celebration, explained what his intentions were and says it was a collective idea, created along with other players on on offense.

“The guys did it with me,” Jacobs said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a thing that can be perceived a certain type of way. But the media is gonna run with it, going to make it something that it wasn’t, but it is what it is.”

Josh Jacobs Should Have Thought Twice About How Gesture Could Be Interpreted

For Jacobs to say he didn’t think it would be perceived a certain way is troubling. After missing six games and seeing his team struggle – and after getting off light in his criminal case — you would think Jacobs would stay clear of anything that could harm his current position on the field.

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While he has been removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List, Jacobs is still the subject of an ongoing personal conduct policy investigation that could still result in him being suspended for additional time, having already missed six games. So any controversy of this nature, that can be misinterpreted as Jacobs scoffing his nose at a serious domestic violence accusation, can definitely hurt his chances of staying on the field. Which also seriously diminishes Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love’s effectiveness and the teams’ overall ability to compete.

“Not the brightest thing to do in his situation,” one fan said in the comments.

“How quickly did the PR person write this and how many times did they have to practice it with him before he was able to repeat it?” one skeptical netizen said.

“You could’ve picked just about any other celebration bro,” a user commented.

“He was so dumb, knowing he’s on national tv in a prime time slot doing that,” another observer quipped.

Thursday’s “Break Every Chain” celebration was ill-timed, but Jacobs says it was misrepresented and noted that the telecast only showed a brief portion of what he did prior to having his hands behind his back.

“They didn’t get the whole celebration,” Jacobs told reporters after the game, while appearing extremely agitated.

What Did Josh Jacobs Do To Get Put On Commissioner’s Exempt List?

Jacobs was arrested and charged following a May 23, 2026, physical altercation with his then-girlfriend at his home in Hobart, Wisconsin. The talented player was initially booked into the Brown County Jail on May 26, 2026, facing five preliminary counts, including strangulation and suffocation, battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, and intimidation of a victim.

Those charges were dropped to three Class A misdemeanors in August.