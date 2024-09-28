“The Most Dangerous Woman In The NFL” | IG Model Destani Reportedly Has Children With NFL Stars Josh Jacobs, Eli Apple, and Geno Smith

Green Bay Packers star running Josh Jacobs is off to a great start for the 2-1 Cheeseheads. This season the former Alabama Crimson Tide star has rushed for 278 yards on 62 carries. He’s also in the news for his personal life, which has once again been thrust into the spotlight. Per reports, Jacobs is one of three NFL players to have fathered a child with an Instagram model who goes by the name Destani.

IG model Destani allegedly has babies by three NFL players; Josh Jacobs, Eli Apple and Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith. (Photos: Getty Images/IG)

Destani Has Three Babies With Three Different NFL Players

Jacobs, the 2022 rushing champion, is allegedly one of those three players, and he joined Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith who won the Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.



Free agent cornerback Eli Apple is the third gridiron star to reportedly have a child a with Destani.



There relationship has been rocky, as recently as last season, when the mother to Apple’s young son, placed a bounty in the form of fines that she will pay for players that inflict injuries to him during the season for trespasses she claims he did to her and her child. She detailed it all in a series of Instagram stories.

“If you play against my baby dad this season please go for the knees, maybe a hammy,” she posted. If it wasn’t clear who she was referencing she mafe it very clear later in the post. “#33 for the Dolphins, I’ll gladly Zelle you back any fines”

”The Most Dangerous Woman In The NFL”

While, it’s nothing new for athletes and entertainers to be dating and having children with IG models, hearing of one IG model with three children by three different players is almost unheard of.



Destani is viewed as “the most dangerous woman in the NFL.”

Meet instagram model "Destani" (right).



She is rumored to have children with the following NFL players:

• Josh Jacobs

• Geno Smith

• Eli Apple pic.twitter.com/nVp6wJ6W6F — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 27, 2024

Jacobs Has Eight Children?

Last year it was reported that the 24-year-old fathered his eigth child, all with different women, and while it also hasn’t been confirmed, to hear it is wild.



That’s Tyreek Hill numbers.



Following the allegations, Jacobs didn’t hesitate to take to social media to call cap.

“Mfs will say anything for some clicks and likes”

“Lawyers about to have a field day with this one.

As of now only one child has been linked to Jacobs, his son Braxton, who is 6 years old and was born while Jacobs was still at Alabama.

Jacobs Isn’t Antonio Cromartie

No matter how many children Jacobs truly has and by how many women, no NFL player will likely ever top former cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

The four-time Pro Bowl player, who enjoyed an 11-year career, has 14 children with eight different mothers. The craziest part of Cromartie’s story is the last three children were conceived after the former Florida State Seminoles star supposedly had a vasectomy.



Related: “Draya Is Out Here Acting Like She Caught a Prize” | Jalen Green Doing Wilt Chamberlain Numbers, Drops 41 Points. Are There More Babies?

If it’s really true that Jacobs, Smith and Apple all have children by Destani, monetarily she hit the jackpot three times over.

