‘Was No Way I Was Going There’| Former Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Says He Chose Packers Because He Has A Genuine Hate For Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Current Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who was once a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, is believed to be the missing piece in the land of the frozen tundra.



The former Alabama Crimson Tide star says he didn’t feel valued by the Raiders.

After playing in the SEC, Jacobs knows all about rivalries, and he’s not one to cross into enemy territory even if that means having the opportunity to play for Super Bowls.

Former Raider Josh Jacobs Refused To Sign With Kansas City

After five seasons with the Raiders, rushing for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns, and grabbing 197 receptions for almost 1,500 yards, Jacobs and the Raiders parted ways after not being able to agree on a contract extension.

There was no shortage of suitors for Jacobs’ services, and in the end he signed with the steadily-rising Packers.



This despite being heavily pursued by the reigning two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.



Per Jacobs, he just couldn’t see himself joining the Raiders’ archnemesis.



NEWS: Josh Jacobs says the #Chiefs heavily pursued him but there was no way he would go there because he HATES THEM…



“I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them”



"I don't want to join the dominant team; I want to be the one who beats them"

Chiefs Tried Hard To Sign Josh Jacobs: He Didn’t Want Easy Road

As the Packers prepare to open the 2024 season at the Philadelphia Eagles in the league’s first season-opening Friday tilt, Jacobs told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei why he chose not to head to Kansas City.

“The Chiefs were trying to get me hard. But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

In an era of mercenaries and buddy ball, Jacobs is taking the other route of wanting to dethrone the best instead of teaming up with them. If you’re a fan of old-school mentalities, then you have to applaud that, and in many ways his decision to join the Packers was just what he and them needed.

Josh Jacobs runs TOUGH 😤 pic.twitter.com/6BNjfd8fVx — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) August 23, 2024

Jacobs Adds New Dimension To Packers Offense

In signing Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal, the Packers moved on from fan favorite Aaron Jones, who joined the Minnesota Vikings.



The move was surprising and showed the Packers — who under head coach Matt LaFleur have favored a two-back system — view Jacobs as a high-volume back capable of carrying the load.



He’ll definitely be looked upon to do so with the season-ending injury to backup A.J. Dillon.



Josh Jacobs Should Get 300 Touches In Packer’s Offense

Jacobs being a quality runner and receiver should net him 300-plus touches, which would make him the first back in a LaFleur-run system to do so since Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley in 2017.



It should also help with the continued development of quarterback Jordan Love, who looks like a rising star following his breakout season when he passed for nearly 4,200 yards, 32 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.



Love also rushed for nearly 250 yards and four more scores, showing his dual-threat ability.

Expectations are high in Green Bay, and Jacobs is a huge reason why.