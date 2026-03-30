‘$4.375 Million And Nobody Picked Up The Phone To Call Xavier Once’: Green Bay Packers Safety Xavier McKinney’s Financial Information Used By Scammer To Secure Whopping Loan

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney has been known to lay some hits on opposing receivers, but McKinney is the one who got railroaded in an apparent case of identity theft.

Green Bay Packers Safety Xavier McKinney Impersonated To Secure $4.375M Loan

A recent lawsuit alleges that an impostor posing as the two-time All-Pro safety tricked a lender into providing a loan worth more than $4 million.

A person impersonating Packers star safety Xavier McKinney took out a $4.375 MILLION loan and kept the money.



The lender has now sued the broker for negligence. The FBI is investigating the transaction 😳 pic.twitter.com/Aue1mv9Fme — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 29, 2026

According to a lawsuit filed in Florida, Aliya Sports Finance Fund (ASFF) claims Sure Sports contacted the fund in early 2024 about lending Xavier McKinney $4.375 million in exchange for an underwriting fee of $87,500.

“Based on the information Sure Sports provided to ASFF, including its due diligence as to the identity and creditworthiness of McKinney and his company, XMK Companies, LLC, ASFF agreed to the terms of the Loan,” Aliya wrote in the complaint, according to The Guardian. “ASFF has come to learn that the borrower apparently was not McKinney, but rather a third party who impersonated McKinney to facilitate the disbursement and theft of the Loan proceeds.”

Aliya Sports Finance Fund Sues Sure Sports For Negligence

In an article, sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan writes that Aliya Sports Finance Fund has sued Sure Sports for “alleged negligence” in failing to perform due diligence when introducing and exposing the McKinney imposter to the lender for a seven-figure loan.

According to Kaplan, per the lawsuit, the FBI is investigating the alleged transaction. The civil complaint was filed a year ago in Florida, where both companies are based. The trial is scheduled for July 13, 2026.

Sure Sports made a cool $87,500 for introducing the imposter McKinney to ASFF for the loan.

Fans React To Fraudster using NFL Player’s Financial Information To Secure Loan

The real Xavier McKinney definitely has bank. He signed a four-year, $67 million contract with the Packers on March 14, 2024, that included a $23 million signing bonus. The loan closed on April 2, 2024. Last season he had 54 tackles, two picks and a sack.

NFL fans got a kick out of the story and most were totally confused as to how this could happen.

“How do you accidentally lend $4M to a fake person? That’s not negligence, that’s a comedy show!” one X user said. “Finessing $4.3M with no face-to-face verification is nasty work. How does a broker skip every protocol for that much bread? That negligence lawsuit is 100% deserved,” another said. Smh people love going to jail,” another fan warned. “This isn’t the 90’s where you can get away, technology is way more advanced than it used to be to be… They can pull up cameras footage that you never knew existed.”

$4.375 million and nobody picked up the phone to call Xavier once pic.twitter.com/h5D3Bkv71k — Unc • (@fw_unruly) March 29, 2026

“$4.375 million and nobody picked up the phone to call Xavier once,” a fan captioned with a post of Kermit the Frog looking at his phone perplexed.

One fan broke down how easy it is for these lack of verifications to happen.

“Fraudsters have successfully taken out multi-million dollar loans using stolen identities, especially when brokers or lenders don’t properly verify high-profile clients. That’s why the lawsuit for negligence makes sense the broker is supposed to catch red flags in a deal that big. If someone really impersonated Xavier McKinney and got $4.375M, that points to a serious breakdown in verification, which is exactly the kind of situation the FBI usually steps into,” the fan said.

McKinney Victim Of A Larger Scheme Targeting Rich Athletes?

Kaplan also reports that McKinney was one of several victims of various impersonators already on the NFL’s radar, with the Players Association recently warning NFL agents about potential scams following the recent indictment of Kwamaine Jerrell Ford for allegedly posing as an adult film star to scam NBA and NFL athletes.

According to reports, multiple NBA and NFL players were the focus of a Georgia prison inmate’s brazen phishing campaign, which turned into fraud and identity theft.

A man named Kwamaine Jerell Ford allegedly impersonated an adult film star as part of a complex phishing scheme and sex trafficking conspiracy theme targeting the players.

Federal authorities in the Northern District of Georgia say Ford also allegedly pretended to be an adult film star with the intention of enticing, to entice, deceive, and force a female victim to perform commercial sex acts.

Kwamaine Jerell Ford Has History Of Fraud, Theft

Ford reportedly promised to send the players graphic recordings while posing online as well-known adult film star Teanna Trump.

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He also allegedly impersonated real Apple customer service accounts, pretended to be an Apple customer support representative, and texted the victims asking for their username, password, and/or Multi-Factor Authentication codes.

By doing this, he allegedly scammed numerous victims into providing him with their personal login information. Ford then obtained credit and debit card information after taking over their Apple accounts and then used them to support a lavish lifestyle.

A man posing as Teanna Trump has been charged in a fraud and s-x trafficking scheme targeting dozens of NFL and NBA players.



Kwamaine Jerell Ford lured athletes into having s-x with an adult female OnlyFans creator, being filmed without their knowledge or consent.



He offered to… pic.twitter.com/ZZ4v4ttqdZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 27, 2026

In 2019, a court of law found Ford guilty of computer fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Northern District of Georgia after he used stolen bank account information from multiple phishing attempts to spend $325K using his victims’ financial data.

McKinney is not actually involved in the lawsuit. Just another example of how easily crooks can lie, maneuver, swindle and steal to get a buck. And the easiest targets are often athletes, whose wealth is public knowledge and afford them certain business privileges.