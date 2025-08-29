Micah Parsons Celebrated His $188M Trade From Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys To Packers Like He Just Came Home From Doing Hard Time

After months of back and forth stalled negotiations, not participating in training camp and demanding a trade, star pass rusher Micah Parsons was traded by the Dallas Cowboys. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star was dealt Thursday in a blockbuster trade that sent Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark and multiple first-round picks for Parsons.



Micah Parsons’ trade request and emotional farewell post leave Cowboys fans questioning how long they can keep backing Jerry Jones’ mismanaged franchise.https://t.co/eR0YC4WZAU — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) August 4, 2025

Parsons Signs $188M Deal With Green Bay Packers

Not only did Parsons get his wish, he also got paid. Upon the trade he signed a four-year, $188 million extension, with $136 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, a distinction held by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt for about a month after his big extension in July.



The move sent shock waves through the league, as it usually does when a player of Parsons’ caliber is dealt. As he always does, team owner Jerry Jones quickly held a press conference, and he did his best to justify trading a 26-year-old generational pass rushing talent.

Jones Doesn’t Sound Worried About The Trade

“This gives us a chance to be a better team than we’ve had the last several years.”

“We gained a Pro Bowl player in an area where we had big concerns on the inside of our defense,” he continued. “We did think it was in the best interest for our organization for the future and this season as well. … We can win without Micah, in our minds, more than had we gone the other route and signed. That’s not a negative on Micah. He’s just unique.” Dallas Loses Best Pass Rusher In NFL

Jerry is doing his best to soften the blow of losing the best pass rusher in the NFL since 2021 at 19.7 percent. And while it sounds good, and gaining the two first-round picks mean nothing, because there’s no guarantee that either of them picks will pan out, while Parsons is an All-Pro-caliber player.

Parsons Excited For Move To Green Bay

Micah Parsons reacts to becoming a Packer 🔥



We haven't seen him this happy in years… pic.twitter.com/sN1vLxYjWf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2025

Not long after the trade, the three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl player sounded like a kid getting his weekly allowance. And danced around like a recently released YN eager to get back into society.



The dynamic game wrecker took to X to say this as he was recorded running around his house and raising his hands in victory.

“Thank you Dallas” … GO Pack Go!”

Parsons Has Put Up The Numbers

In his first four seasons Parsons has tallied 52.5 sacks, including at least 12 all four seasons. He joined the late, great Reggie White as the only two players to do so since sacks became an official stat in 1982. As one of the premier edge rushers in football, the new Packers star has led the league in pass rush win-rate (30 percent) since his rookie season (2021), and although his overall pressure rate is closer to 20 percent that still leads the league in the same time frame.

How Parsons Fits With Packers

Parsons will team with Packers star edge rusher Rashan Gary to form one of the best pass rush duos in the entire NFL.

The duo has combined for 91.5 career sacks, with Gary chipping in with 39 career QB takedowns, including 16.5 the last two seasons. Teams will now have to focus on Parsons, which should free up Gary, the former Michigan star, to have more one-on-one opportunities.