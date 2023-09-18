Top Five Black QBs After NFL Week 2 | Seahawks’ Geno Smith Has Huge Bounce-Back Performance 

The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and we’re back to rank the top melanated signal callers in the business.

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Smith got paid in the offseason, then the former West Virginia Mountaineers star came out and laid an egg in Week 1. With his Seahawks team facing an inauspicious 0-2 start, the gunslinger rose to the occasion, going 32 of 41 for 328 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions.

It’s the second consecutive season that the Hawks won a road game at the Lions in overtime.

Last season’s 48-45-win catapulted Seattle into the final playoff spot in the NFC by virtue of the head-to-head victory over the Lions.



Lamar Jackson, Ravens

After an uneven performance in a brand-new offense in Week 1, the dynamic Jackson bounced back with an efficient 24 of 33 for 237 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Week 2.

Jackson also rushed for 54 big yards, including two game-ending first downs. Even bigger is the Ravens got a key division win in Cincinnati, the team who’s won the AFC North the past two seasons.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh raved about his franchise player in his postgame interview.

“Lamar played winning football. He got into a rhythm early, hit some passes and made some huge plays throwing the ball down the field.”

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defense is something serious, holding its first two opponents to a combined 10 points. With that type of effort, all Prescott has to do is not make mistakes. On Sunday he did more than that, going 31 of 38 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 30-10 over the listless and QB-less New York Jets. That’s the type of performance Cowboys brass and fans wanna see when it matters most.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

One week after watching his receivers drop eight passes in a season-opening loss to the Lions, Mahomes guided his Chiefs to a big road win in Jacksonville to avoid an 0-2 start. The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP was solid, going 29 of 41 for 305 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He also rushed for another 30 yards, including two big first downs in the final stanza. Getting all-world tight end Travis Kelce back on offense and dominant and versatile defensive lineman Chris Jones was imperative, and both made a huge difference.



Josh Dobbs, Cardinals

The journeyman who arrived in Arizona just 13 days prior to the season has been solid both weeks. Last week he fought hard, coming up just short in a 20-16 loss to the Commanders. This week his team jumped out 20-0 against the Giants, only to lose 31-28 in the final seconds. In the game Dobbs was good, passing for 228 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 41 yards and another touchdown. Wins will be hard to come by in Arizona this season, but it won’t be for lack of effort from the gritty Dobbs.

Honorable Mention:

Jordan Love, Packers — Six touchdowns and zero interceptions this season.

C.J. Stroud, Texans — Passed for 384 yards, albeit in a loss, Stroud showed some real promise.

Desmond Ridder, Falcons — Team is 2-0 and the former Cincinnati Bearcats starter is playing winning football.