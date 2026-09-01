“Refuse to Believe He Is This Stupid’: Disgruntled Packers Fans Blast Star Josh Jacobs for Dispute With IG Model GF That Led to Criminal Charges and NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was charged with two Class A misdemeanors— battery and criminal damage to property — by the Brown County District Attorney following allegations stemming from an argument with his girlfriend in May at his Hobart, Wisconsin, home.

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Spared from felony counts, Jacobs awaits a Nov. 17 court date. However, his immediate placement on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List leaves the Packers scrambling to fill a massive void.

Jacobs Joins Two Other NFL Players On NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List

Jacobs, who rushed for 929 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 2025, was one of three players placed on the exempt list Sunday, alongside Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold. Both Cooper and Arnold are also facing criminal charges.

“The National Football League today placed Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers on the Commissioner Exempt List,” the league said in an announcement Sunday afternoon, just hours before its 32 teams had to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53. “Jacobs may not practice or attend games while on the list.”

In a joint statement, defense attorneys David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III denied any domestic violence allegations against the star running back. “Josh Jacobs has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which is an administrative procedure used by the NFL while a matter is being reviewed,” the attorneys said. “It is not a final determination. Josh respects the NFL process, the Packers, and his coaches and teammates. He looks forward to his return to the team and the NFL.”

Why Was Packers Star Running Back Josh Jacobs Charged With Two Misdemeanors?

According to the criminal complaint, a woman identified as “Jacobs’ girlfriend” told officers she was scrolling through his phone and discovered he was communicating with other women. The report states she became infuriated, threw his phone, and then allowed him to check hers. When she tried to retrieve her phone, Jacobs allegedly refused to return it, grabbed her arm, and touched off a physical struggle that lasted several minutes.

The complaint states that after Jacobs denied her request for a ride back to Chicago, the woman tried to leave the garage — at which point he allegedly “grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head, suffering an injury.”

The police report said officers “observed redness to [her] face and neck and was able to feel that she had a bump on the back of her head. She described that she was in pain as a result of the injuries”.

Police also reported that the woman stated a physical altercation occurred inside the home, though the only recorded footage came from the garage. The video reportedly captures Jacobs taking the woman’s phone and damaging it. She claims one of her devices was never returned.

Full incident report regarding Josh Jacobs from the Brown County District Attorney: pic.twitter.com/6yZpqxu5Y3 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 27, 2026

Packers Fans Turned On Jacobs After Police Report Was Released To The Public

After the police report circulated on social media, public opinion swiftly turned into a virtual courtroom.

“I will probably be very much in the minority but get rid of Jacobs. The Packers, the Packer fans should not want a person on their roster of such low character quality. The fact that domestic violence was removed as a charge does not change this fact he did it,” one fan suggested. “Nah, he’s finished. If he knew he wasn’t going to be cut he’d have gotten his lawyers to expedite the process, but they dragged it out to try and minimize the game checks he’ll have to pay back,” a Packers fan argued. “Man Josh you let down the whole Packers Franchise, we’ve needed a RB for so long and now you just cheap shot it away,” lamented one X user. “Lol she went thru his phone and got upset about some h**s, then he tried to go thru her phone and next thing you know, domestic violence. Hmmm…. seems fishy,” said another user who wasn’t as quick to condemn Jacobs. “Wassup with these (guys) and they issues with women?! They make you THAT mad you gotta put hands on em bruh???,” another confused user commented.

Jacobs Has Not Been Suspended or Found Guilty of Anything Yet

Although Jacobs is not suspended and will continue to receive his weekly salary while on the exempt list, he is barred from the team’s roster and ineligible to play or practice. There is no set timeframe for his time on the list.

Entering the third year of a four-year, $48 million contract, Jacobs is set to earn a $10.2 million base salary this season, translating to $566,667 weekly over an 18-week schedule.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers are standing by Jacobs as the legal process unfolds, noting that he fully anticipates the running back remaining with the team.

High-profile NFL players frequently face professional fallout when off-the-field personal drama bleeds into their careers. Players such as Tyreek Hill and Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs have repeatedly seen their personal relationships draw unwanted scrutiny and impact their standing.

Josh Jacobs Had Been Dating Chicago Born Influencer Ashaley Kash

Social media speculation has linked the unidentified woman in the case to influencer Ash Kaash, though law enforcement and official court documents have not confirmed her identity.

She has amassed millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok by sharing fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and selfie content. She also dropped a video around the time that Jacobs was initially charged.

Oh Boy: Viral model/influencer Ash Kaash speaks for the first time since her ex-boyfriend Packers RB Josh Jacobs got charged with domestic violence.



"When I’m in a relationship I have this really cute, seductive, girly voice with them. They don’t deserve that cuteness."



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/RjKCxNZAPp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2026

Josh Jacobs News Had People Posting Ray Rice Elevator Incident From 2014

Misinformation spread rapidly on social media following the charges, with some users falsely sharing unrelated archival footage — such as the 2014 Ray Rice elevator video — and erroneously passing it off as surveillance from Jacobs’ residence.

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“Y’all remember when that Ray Rice video came out his career was over. This might just be the same type of situation,” one user commented. “This Nga let a f*****g pretty eyes freckle face 304 trick him out of millions,” one netizen quipped. “I refuse to believe he is this stupid. It have to be CTE.” expressed one user on X. “Jokas are a bunch of clowns. Just play football, stack your bread and chill,” one fan said.

Overall, there was little sympathy for Jacobs.

While the investigation unfolds, Jacobs faces intense public backlash online. The fallout also highlights the NFL’s current zero-tolerance enforcement regarding off-the-field incidents caught on camera, a stark shift from past years when the league faced criticism for lenient disciplinary actions.