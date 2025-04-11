“Why Hasn’t He Gotten The Ray Rice Treatment?” | Tyreek Hill Caught On Video Dangling 5-Month-Old Daughter On Balcony

He’s not Michael Jackson and this is not Thriller, but Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill is no stranger to drama.



The diminutive speedster who wreaks havoc on defenses weekly is once again under the gun. This time the situation involves Hill and his wife Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, and things reportedly got heated after she told the NFL’s fastest man that he wasn’t doing enough as a father.



According to reports, Keeta Hill’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, called authorities claiming that an “assault was in progress” following a disagreement involving the two at his South Florida residence on Monday, April 7. What really has everyone in arms is the six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl receiver holding his 5-month-old daughter Capri, whom he shares with Keeta, very loosely from their 35th-floor balcony. Vaccaro called police and described Hill as “very aggressive and impulsive with anger issues,” after reportedly seeing him throw a laptop on the floor.

Tyreek Hill seen approaching 35th floor balcony with young daughter.



Disagreement Over Therapy And Daughter Sparked Incident

Keeta Hill reportedly told cops the tipping point in the altercation was when she mentioned therapy for the couple. That was apparently followed by Hill also mentioning that she told her husband that “he wasn’t doing enough with their daughter,” and that’s when he picked her up took toward the balcony with no intent to harm her in any way. Per Keeta, the couple has been in therapy, but it wasn’t going anywhere.

In response to Hill grabbing the baby in a moment that’s now gone viral, the 31-year-old dynamic playmaker made mention of his rights.

“I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want,” he reportedly told police.

Hill was not arrested but left the condo that day, and Keeta didn’t waste any time filing for divorce, doing so one day after the incident.

Tyreek Filed For Divorce In 2024

The couple has its share of issues, for instance in January 2024, just 76 days after wedding, Hill filed for divorce, court records in Broward County show. He vehemently denied doing so afterward.

“I get on Twitter and see bs,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way.”

Fans Chime In

Social media users wasted no time piling on and giving their opinion of Hill.

Unfortunately, this isn’t Hill’s first rodeo as it pertains to domestic violence, he received probation for choking his then-pregnant girlfriend while attending Oklahoma State.