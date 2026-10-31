‘I’ve Lived a Pretty Wild Life’: Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Joining OnlyFans With GF Rachel Bradley, But Who Wants to See This?

Former NBA player Lamar Odom has officially joined OnlyFans, with reports describing him as the first NBA star to publicly launch an account on the platform. Odom announced the move on Oct. 27, inviting subscribers to see a more personal and playful side of him.

Odom isn’t joining the platform alone. His girlfriend, Los Angeles real estate agent Rachel Bradley, has also launched an OnlyFans account, and the couple reportedly may create content together. Odom’s page is priced at $12.99 per month, with an introductory discount available to new subscribers at launch.

Former NBA player Lamar Odom has officially joined OnlyFans, with reports describing him as the first NBA star to publicly launch an account on the platform. His latest GF Rachel Bradley is also venturing into the lucrative world and they are expected to produce some content together. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Odom Says Prepare to See a Side of Him Never Seen Before

In his bio, the two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t hold back about what subscribers can expect when they sign up for his page.

“You’ve seen me on the court. You’ve seen me on TV. Now get to know the REAL me. A little more personal. A little more playful. And a side of Lamar you haven’t seen before. Come inside my world.”

“People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I’m not here to tell you what you will or won’t see,” Odom told TMZ in a statement. “I’ve lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I’ve always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.”

Former Sixth Man Ready to Reveal Some New Things About Himself

The now-46-year-old former NBA Sixth Man of the Year wasn’t finished explaining what subscribers can expect from his new OnlyFans venture.

“I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen,” Odom said in a statement to PEOPLE through his representative. “Joining OnlyFans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters.”

Odom said fans can expect “a little bit of everything, some surprises, and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me.”

“I’m not giving away too much just yet. You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real, and nothing’s off the table,” Odom’s statement concluded.

Fans Chime In On Lamar Odom’s OnlyFans Journey

Odom’s announcement sparked a range of reactions from fans, who took to social media to share their opinions.

“If he’s broke, he should just say that,” a fan said.

“Lamar Odom on Onlyfans was not on my bingo card,” another fan said.

“His mortgage must be due,” a fan replied.

“He went from dribbling basketball balls to dribbling his ba*ls,” another fan joked.

“I legit thought he was dead until I saw this tweet,” a fan mentioned.

“He won’t say what people will or won’t see… the uncertainty here is insane,” a fan commented.

“Not surprised, didn’t he try to buy a Khloe Kardashian look-alike sex doll??” another fan quipped.

RELATED: ‘Lamar Odom Is A Sick Freak’: Fans Call Out Former NBA Star For Buying Sex Doll And Naming It After Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian

Odom Is No Stranger to Controversy

On and off the court, Odom has had his share of controversies. In his 2019 memoir, he admitted to using a prosthetic device filled with his trainer’s clean urine to cheat a drug test ahead of the 2004 Olympics. Odom wrote that he had been smoking marijuana daily that summer and feared he would not pass the test.

His marriage to Khloé Kardashian was also marked by turmoil. In 2015, Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel after a drug-related medical emergency that left him fighting for his life. While in a coma, he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks. Kardashian put their pending divorce on hold so she could oversee his medical care and make legal decisions on his behalf during his recovery.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016.